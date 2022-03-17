The Bridlington Road Runners team earned second place in their East Yorkshire Cross Country League after the home event at Sewerby Photo by TCF Photography

Erin Gummerson and Becky Miller took on the best young athletes from around the country and enjoyed testing themselves against a high quality field.

Both had been selected for the county after their efforts at the regional competition in Hull earlier this year.

Becky was part of a 12-strong Humberside team in the girls U13s race and finished 265th in a time of 15:38.

Erin was one of Humberside’s seven representatives in the U15 girls event and finished 280th in 20:32.

While they were flying the flag for Brid on the national stage, the club’s juniors continued to excel at Sewerby Parkrun.

Ben Edwards broke into the top 10 for the first time, finishing eighth in 21:29, just four seconds off his personal best at the course.

Annabelle Miller was 20th and third female overall, while four other juniors were in the top 50.

Bridlington Road Runners’ Erin Gummerson represented Humberside at the Inter-Counties Cross Country Championship at Loughborough

Mollie Holehouse was first female in 22:19, while Laura Nurse and Lucinda Gibson continued their excellent improvement by setting new PBs again.

Nick Jordan was second overall and Phill Taylor ninth.

Inter Counties XC Championships, Loughborough: U13 Girls 265 Rebecca Miller 15:38, U15 Girls 280 Erin Gummerson 20:32

Bridlington Road Runners have announced details of a new race for the Yorkshire athletics calendar.

Mollie Holehouse was the first female home at Sewerby parkrun on Saturday morning

Its flagship race for 2022 will be a new multi-terrain race, replacing the traditional half-marathon road race which has been held for nearly four decades.

The date for the new race has been announced - Sunday, October 2 - and further details, including the distance and the route will follow in due course.

Road Runners sealed second spot in the East Yorkshire Cross Country League after another impressive set of the final race of the series.

Brid were hosts of the sixth and final event, held at Sewerby, and another big effort by the team’s ladies saw them clinch fourth place in the final standings.

Becky Miller ran for Humberside in the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships

The club also picked up a number of individual awards at the presentation held after Sunday’s race.

James Wilson, Phill Taylor and captain Tom Mullen were all in the top 10 at Sewerby, contributing valuable points, and they were backed up by Dan Cawthorn, James Briggs and Adam Thomas who completed the scoring members.

For the women, Miriam Ireland, Kerry Whitehead and Clare Gummerson were the point scorers, all getting round in under 45 minutes.

Beverley were crowned men’s and women’s champions but Brid captain Mullen said it was only the second time in 21 years that Bridlington had managed to get up to second spot.

In the overall individual rankings, Scott Hargreaves was third, James Wilson fourth and Phill Taylor seventh. Wilson and Taylor were first and second in the over 40s age group.

Jo Dagnan was third in the women’s standings and first over 35, Kerry Whitehead won the over-40s category and Janet Potter was top over-65.

Brid Road Runner Laura Nurse, right, set a PB at the Sewerby parkrun

East Yorkshire Cross Country League, Sewerby: 3 James Wilson 33:07, 9 Phill Taylor 35:46, 10 Tom Mullen 35:48, 17 Dan Cawthorn 36:45, 21 James Briggs 37:40, 27 Adam Thomas 38:23, 29 Alan Feldberg 38:36, 33 Tom Woodhouse 39:07, 53 Simon Ellerker 41:42, 62 Allan McFarlane 42:38, 78 Graham Lonsdale 44:28, 83 Chris Price 45:09, 120 Dave Pring 58:37