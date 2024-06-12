Bridlington Road Runners junior stars shine during busy weekend of action
Evie Lakes finished first female in 15:12 with a superb show of speed and stamina, writes Emma Choat.
Oceane Price was second female in 16:41 and Maelys Price in 17:44 ensured BRR girls made it into the top 10. Piper Hodgson's gutsy 20:18 completed a strong BRR show.
Tyler Choat’s top form saw him break 21 minutes at Sewerby parkrun.
Taking an impressive 45 seconds off his previous best in a 20:51 finish, Tyler was first junior home before Evie Lakes made it successive first female finishes in consecutive days with a 24:11 performance.
Annabelle Miller was second female as she crossed the line in 24:12 with Rebecca and Joshua Miller finishing in 25:36 and 26:23 respectively.
Lily Choat achieved a PB 27:51 and Alfie Briggs 35:00.
Sunday’s third Humber League event saw Alfie Verner win the Long Jump with a 3.35m leap and a second place 600m PB 2:03.40 and an overall silver medal place in the U11 Boys triathlon.
Tyler Choat took significant seconds off his PB with a third place finish in the U13 Boys 800m with a 2:44.90 race.
Oceane and Maelys Price both ran with trademark determination to record PBs in the 800m.
Amid very strong U13 and U15 Girls 800m events, Oceane ran a 2:48.90 and Maelys 2:52.90.
Lily Choat improved her 600m and Long Jump performances to record PBs in both with 2:25.50 run and 2.12m jump in the U11 Girls events
Riley Marsh recorded a PB of 18.56 and third place in the U11 Boys triathlon Howler.