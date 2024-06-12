Bridlington Road Runners junior stars shine during busy weekend of action

The four Brid Road Runners juniors who impressed at the Sledmere Sunset Trail Taster event on Friday evening.

Three Bridlington Road Runners girls tackled the Sledmere Sunset Trail Taster event on Friday night.

Evie Lakes finished first female in 15:12 with a superb show of speed and stamina, writes Emma Choat.

Oceane Price was second female in 16:41 and Maelys Price in 17:44 ensured BRR girls made it into the top 10. Piper Hodgson's gutsy 20:18 completed a strong BRR show.

Tyler Choat’s top form saw him break 21 minutes at Sewerby parkrun.

The BRR juniors at the track and field event on Sunday.

Taking an impressive 45 seconds off his previous best in a 20:51 finish, Tyler was first junior home before Evie Lakes made it successive first female finishes in consecutive days with a 24:11 performance.

Annabelle Miller was second female as she crossed the line in 24:12 with Rebecca and Joshua Miller finishing in 25:36 and 26:23 respectively.

Lily Choat achieved a PB 27:51 and Alfie Briggs 35:00.

Sunday’s third Humber League event saw Alfie Verner win the Long Jump with a 3.35m leap and a second place 600m PB 2:03.40 and an overall silver medal place in the U11 Boys triathlon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Choat took significant seconds off his PB with a third place finish in the U13 Boys 800m with a 2:44.90 race.

Oceane and Maelys Price both ran with trademark determination to record PBs in the 800m.

Amid very strong U13 and U15 Girls 800m events, Oceane ran a 2:48.90 and Maelys 2:52.90.

Lily Choat improved her 600m and Long Jump performances to record PBs in both with 2:25.50 run and 2.12m jump in the U11 Girls events