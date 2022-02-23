Bridlington Road Runners juniors pick up hat-trick of Sewerby Parkrun Personal Bests

From left, James Briggs, Micah Gibson and Ben Edwards Photo by TCF Photography

Micah Gibson’s impressive recent form saw him take 24 seconds off his previous best time, as he got under 22 minutes for the first time, writes John Edwards.

That was good enough for 14th place overall.

Tyler Choat took five seconds off his best effort to land 29th place and newcomer Ted Imeson went 99 seconds quicker than his first run the previous week, to finish in 34th spot.

Other juniors also did well with Rebecca Addison fifth female overall and first Bridlington Road Runners female, while Ben Edwards equalled his best position of 16th.

The adults could not add to the PB total at Sewerby by Chloe Whitehouse did manage the feat at Lincoln Parkrun.

At Sewerby, Adam Thomas led the Bridlington Road Runners contingent home in fifth place.

Martin Hutchinson was eighth and Phill Taylor 10th. Sewerby Parkrun results: 5 Adam Thomas 20:46, 8 Martin Hutchinson 21:03, 10 Phill Taylor 21:14, 14 Micah Gibson (jnr) 21:48 (PB),

16 Ben Edwards (jnr) 21:54, 17 James Briggs 21:55, 18 Alan Feldberg 22:24, 20 Jonathan Ogden 22:43, 23 Adam Dyas 23:00, 29 T J Choat (jnr) 23:52 (PB), 32 Rebecca Addison (jnr) 23:59, 34 Ted Imeson (jnr) 24:01 (PB), 36 Joanna Dagnan 24:03, 38 Graham Lonsdale 24:11, 44 Chris Price 24:37, 47 Gillian Taylor 24:57, 48 Andy Baker 24:58, 51 Laura Nurse 25:17, 56 Louise Taylor 25:54, 61 Amy Fowler 26:06, 65 Heidi Baker 26:38, 66 Patricia Bielby 26:38, 72 Dominique Webster 27:10, 79 Stuart Gent 27:40, 81 Simon Porter 27:48, 97 Pete Royal 29:35, 101 Dave Pring 30:11, 105 Stuart Bowes 30:44, 107 Anne Kelly 31:00, 108 Paul Brown 31:01, 112 Erin Jones (jnr) 31:27, 120 Lucinda Gibson 32:39, 125 Kevin Sissons 33:26, 139 Janet Downes 36:17, 140 Amanda Tindall 36:18, 141 Kirsten Porter 36:18, 145 David Duffill 37:06, 146 L M E Choat (jnr) 37:30, 148 Debbie Duffill 37:45, 151 Linda Hall 40:14, 152 Cindy Baker 40:15, 153 Sam Adams 40:15

Lincoln Parkrun: 161 Chloe Whitehouse 28:23 (PB)

Virtual Parkrun: Mim Ireland 24:00