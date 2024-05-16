Bridlington Road Runners juniors hit PB form at Humber Championships
At Costello Stadium, in Hull, Oceane Price recorded PBs in each of the three events she performed in with a 70m hurdle finish of 15.44, in the 150m she crossed the line in 23:19, and she finished with a hugely impressive 4:25.30 PB in the U13 Girls 1200m, writes Emma Choat.
Qualifying for a place in the Humberside Track and Field team in September for her age group, Oceane underlined her talent with a podium place again in her debut at U13 level.
Tyler Choat's strong performance in the 1200m saw his PB at the distance tumble to 4:20:35.
Lily Choat demonstrated her ever increasing confidence with a 4:10:79 PB and highest finishing place of 4th in a well represented U11 Girls 1000m race.
The Pittaway Beverley Short Race provided another opportunity for the Juniors to shine at a 1.2 mile run around the streets amidst a 236 strong field of young local athletes.
Tyler Choat was first back for the Brid club, finishing in 7:19 and third in the U13 category, Alfie Verner was hot on his heels as he crossed the line next in 7:23 and secured second in his U11 category.
Sisters Oceane in 7:39 and Maelys Price 7:43 both ran very strongly, with a second place in age finish for Oceane.
Riley Marsh in 8:27 and Charlie Johnson 8:30 were next back before Lily Choat in 10:13 and Eddy Johnson in 13:35.
At Sewerby parkrun, a misty morning saw Charlie Smith finish first for the Juniors 22:09, followed in by Alfie Briggs in 29:39.