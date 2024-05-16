Proud mum Emma Choat with Lily and Tyler at the Beverley 10K.

​Bridlington Road Runners were represented by three junior athletes at the Humber County Championships.

At Costello Stadium, in Hull, Oceane Price recorded PBs in each of the three events she performed in with a 70m hurdle finish of 15.44, in the 150m she crossed the line in 23:19, and she finished with a hugely impressive 4:25.30 PB in the U13 Girls 1200m, writes Emma Choat.

Qualifying for a place in the Humberside Track and Field team in September for her age group, Oceane underlined her talent with a podium place again in her debut at U13 level.

Tyler Choat's strong performance in the 1200m saw his PB at the distance tumble to 4:20:35.

Oceane Price at the Beverley short race.

Lily Choat demonstrated her ever increasing confidence with a 4:10:79 PB and highest finishing place of 4th in a well represented U11 Girls 1000m race.

The Pittaway Beverley Short Race provided another opportunity for the Juniors to shine at a 1.2 mile run around the streets amidst a 236 strong field of young local athletes.

Tyler Choat was first back for the Brid club, finishing in 7:19 and third in the U13 category, Alfie Verner was hot on his heels as he crossed the line next in 7:23 and secured second in his U11 category.

Sisters Oceane in 7:39 and Maelys Price 7:43 both ran very strongly, with a second place in age finish for Oceane.

Riley Marsh in 8:27 and Charlie Johnson 8:30 were next back before Lily Choat in 10:13 and Eddy Johnson in 13:35.