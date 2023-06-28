Bridlington Road Runners Karyn Hoggard and Andy Baker hit top form at Leeds Endure24

Brid Road Runners line up at the Leeds Endure event last weekend.

Endure 24 is a 24-hour event for athletes to see how far they can push themselves, starting at 12noon prompt on the Saturday, writes Tom Fynn.

Despite the high temperatures BRR put in a strong performance, runners are able to run in teams or pairs or if you wish to run as a solo.

Karyn Hoggard and Andy Baker won the mixed pairs with most laps over the 24 hours. Brid's Andy Long was fifth out of 187 solo runners with 100 miles in the bag.

Several Bridlington Road Runners juniors in action at Sewerby parkrun last Saturday. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The Porter family (Simon, Kirsten, Amanda and Ashley) were strong within the solo section all completing 50 miles apiece, Janet Downes, who has been struggling with injuries, also completed her target for charity of 50 miles.

Wendy’s Winners were 31st of 38 large mixed teams, and “Rock the Joints”, a mix of strong club runners, finished sixth out of 57 mixed teams.

The junior section were also well represented.

Eddy Johnson ran in a mile time of 11.00 and older brother Charlie excelled in the heat with a 7.53 mile. Both showed great stamina to support their mum, Kerry Whitehead, in the adults team race by running a five-mile loop of the course.

Endurance expert Mike Hall was in fine form at the Lakeland Kong Lakes Ultra, climbing over 18,000ft and coming in a 3rd V50 place which includes ascending Scafell Pike is just one of the challenges.

At Sewerby parkrun, 40 intrepid Brid Road Runners took on the course on a hot Saturday morning, Martin Hutchinson successfully paced a perfect 24 minutes, with Phill Taylor coming in first.

Junior Captain Micah Gibson signed off his last competition as an U18 with a gutsy performance, on an unforgiving six mile course, to record a very impressive time of 45:46 in the Bridlington Road Runners Carnaby Canter.

Since his debut in June 2019, Micah has developed a determination and commitment to running, exemplified in this final run representing the Junior section, which has been a benchmark for the youngsters at the club.

Following Micah's lead, two of the juniors’ younger male runners recorded performance bests at Sewerby parkrun.

Tyler Choat led the juniors home with a top 20 finish and season best time of 22.35, Daniel Imeson took 21 seconds off his previous best to record a time of 24:15.

Teddy Imeson ran in a 23:50 finish with Evie Lakes, Rebecca and Joshua Miller followed in sub 28-minute runs.