Bridlington Road Runners' Kendra Wedgwood completes gruelling 200-mile Hardmoors event

Undoubtedly, the most remarkable performance came from ultra-marathon fanatic Kendra Wedgwood, who took on her most demanding challenge to date.

She lined up for the Hardmoors 200 and was one of only nine to complete it, and was the first and only woman to complete the mammoth task.

She completed the 200 miles in just under 59-and-a-half hours, with just over 30 minutes to spare before the final cut off.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her remarkable achievement started in Hull on Friday morning and she followed the River Humber following the Transpennine Trail to the start of the Wolds Way National Trail.

She followed that for 79 miles through the Yorkshire Wolds, arriving at Filey Brigg at around 5.30am on Saturday morning. From there, she headed on to the Cleveland Way National Trail

By midnight, she was at Saltburn, and showed incredible determination and endurance throughout Sunday to get back to the finish at Helmsley at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

Mike Hall also clocked up the miles, tackling the Hardmoors 110.

It started in Filey, and competitors had a time limit of 36 hours to complete the 110 mile race, following the stunning Cleveland Heritage coastline visiting the seaside resort of Scarborough, the old smuggling town of Robin Hood’s Bay, Dracula’s Whitby, Staithes, Runswick Bay and Saltburn, before passing through the beautiful Cleveland Hills and the North York Moors before finishing in the market town of Helmsley.

While Eddy Healey was setting a new course record of 19:23:13, Hall battled through the miles to finish in a hugely impressive time of 30 hours and 46 minutes, which earned him 32nd place overall.

Three Bridlington runners were in action at the Edinburgh Marathon, with Verona Petty, Gerard Ferre and Jane Welbourn all acquitting themselves admirably to finish in times of between four and five hours.

Di Raper was also in the Scottish capital, completing the Edinburgh Half, while Jo Dagnan was first veteran lady in the 10,000 metres at the Humber Athletics Open Series in Grimsby.

A number of the club’s ever improving youngsters also took part in various disciplines there as the junior section continues to flourish, while Bridlington runners were also in action at Parkruns around the country.