Bridlington Road Runners ladies lead the way at Sewerby parkrun

BRR athletes Alan Feldberg, Martin Hutchinson, Adam Thomas, Steve Wilson and James Briggs at the Cinder Track parkrun, Whitby

​After a week off due to Storm Bert it was the Bridlington Road Runners ladies that ruled the roost at Sewerby parkrun.

Louise Taylor who has worked exceptionally hard to get back into form took the first Female finisher completing the undulating course in 21:14, writes Thomas Fynn.

Not to be outdone though junior star Oceane Price took second Female, Mollie Holehouse took third lady and in fourth spot was Oceane’s sister Maelys Price.

For the senior men, Phill Taylor was forced into second place overall but still taking the first Bridlington spot, Paul Good and Adam Dyas ran strong along with Dean Hyde to complete the leading field for the BRR men.

Brid Road Runners trio, chairman Martin Hutchinson, Claire & Erin Gummerson at Dalby Trail Run half-marathon.

A quintet of Yellow and Blacks headed over to the Cinder Track Whitby parkrun.

James Briggs led the Bridlington contingent to finish in 17:30 and third overall, Alan Feldberg, and Adam Thomas completed the top three places, in fifth and seventh overall respectively.

Steve Wilson, 8th, and Martin Hutchinson, 13th, taking a break from his Sewerby pacing duties, completed the BRR field with Hutchinson putting in a strong run completing in 20:43.

The Porter family of Simon, Amanda and Kirsten took on the Pontefract event, Simon finishing in 26:33, while Amanda and Kirsten ran together to complete with a second apart.

Dave Bond took on the North Yorkshire Water Park event to complete in 26:33, whilst Susan Bond finished in 30:42.

Veteran Rob Calthorpe continues to impress in 37:16, Tina Calthorpe completing the BRR representation.

Graham Ellerker completed Beverley Westwood parkrun in 24:44.

At Sunday’s Dalby Forest Trail run races, Martin Hutchinson proved that his relentless training is paying off to complete the event in 1:43:02.

Erin and Clare Gummerson, a mother and daughter duo, also ran strong to complete the 13.5 miles in 1:51:00, seven seconds separated the pair at the finish. Tackling the 10k event was Hannah Raines in 1:06:44.

BRR duo Tyler Choat and Evie Lakes were in action at the Peco Junior XC League Junior 2-mile.

Tyler, who has improved so much, finished in 11:47, with clubmate Evie only 15 seconds behind. In the Junior 1-mile Lily Choat took the plaudits to finish in 7:36.