Bridlington Road Runners men net top three spot in East Yorkshire Cross Country League races - again

Bridlington Road Runners’ juniors gave a great account of themselves at the Humberside Cross Country Championships at Grimsby on Saturday.

They secured third place for the fourth race in succession at the latest round, a seven-mile race around Sledmere, organised by Driffield Striders, writes John Edwards.

It means they stay in third place overall in the standings – and look unlikely to be caught in the bronze medal position with two more events to go.

James Wilson led Bridlington home in fifth spot overall, with Phill Taylor a couple of minutes further back in seventh.

The Bridlington Road Runners team lines up before the East Yorkshire Cross Country League races at Sledmere.

Captain Tom Mullen, James Briggs, Alan Feldberg and Joe Stenton were all in the top 50 and all under 52 minutes to contribute towards the team’s total.

Beverley AC’s men took first place at Sledmere but City of Hull appear to have an unassailable lead overall.

Bridlington’s women secured seventh place at Sledmere and remain seventh in the overall standings, but they closed the gap on sixth-placed Yorkshire Wolds Runners to just 16 points.

Mim Ireland, Clare Gummerson, Patricia Bielby and Dom Webster were the points scorers but they were backed up by a number of gutsy and impressive efforts by team-mates further down the field.

The next round is at Beverley Westwood on February 12.

The highlight was the Under-13 girls, Becky Miller, Annabelle Miller, Evie Lakes and Hope Adams finishing as second team.

There were some hugely encouraging results for all the team, as the club continues to raise its profile at regional competitions.

Further afield, Danny Brunton took second place in the Hardmoors 30, a 30-mile challenge from Robin Hood’s Bay, which he finished in under five hours and 10 minutes.