Bridlington Road Runners men shine at Welton's East Yorkshire Cross Country League fixture

Allan Clayton and Bridlington Road Runners teammate Dom Webster in action at the Welton fixture in the East Yorkshire Cross Country League

BRR sent a strong contingent of 40 to Welton, to tackle a 6.7-mile course, in an event hosted by Goole Viking Striders and Selby Striders, writes John Edwards.

James Wilson, Danny Brunton and Phill Taylor took fourth, sixth and eighth spots respectively, to keep Brid in touch with City of Hull AC and Beverley AC, who were leading after the Wetwang opener.

The trio were backed up by club captain Tom Mullen in 13th, with Andrew Yeomans and Simon Ellerker comfortably finishing in under 50 minutes to complete the scoring for the yellow and blacks.

The Bridlington Road Runners team line up at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League fixture at Welton

The men were third team at Welton and retain third position in the overall standings.

Bridlington’s women were again out in good numbers and were led home Mim Ireland and Clare Gummerson, who were only separated by around a minute in 20th and 22nd.

Kerry Whitehead and April-Marie Exley beat the one hour mark to add points. Their overall score of 120 was better than at Wetwang, but they dropped from fifth to sixth overall, however they will look to reel in Yorkshire Wolds Runners at the Bishop Wilton event in December.

Men: 4 James Wilson 39:43, 6 Danny Brunton 40:51, 8 Phill Taylor 41:56, 13 Tom Mullen 43:05, 38 Andrew Yeomans 46:29, 48 Simon Ellerker 48:04, 55 Paul Good 48:37, 58 Adam Thomas 49:17, 86 Alan Feldberg 51:48, 97 Steve Wilson 52:43, 121 Chris Price 55:00, 130 Dave Bond 55:44, 147 Stuart Gent 58:13, 154 Andrew Gibson 1:00:11, 155 Chris Yeomans 1:00:20, 168 Micah Gibson 1:01:44, 175 Allan Clayton 1:03:34, 185 Paul Brown 1:06:33, 192 Dave Pring 1:11:30, 196 Bob Eyre 1:14:15 197 Dave Foster 1:14:56

