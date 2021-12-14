Bridlington Road Runners at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League race at Wetwang

Bridlington Road Runners’ men took top spot in the third East Yorkshire Cross Country League race of the season, held at Wetwang.

With their six fastest men finishing in the top 25, they were able to pip league leaders Beverley AC into second spot, writes John Edwards.

Scott Hargraves was third, James Wilson fourth and Phill Taylor sixth, to collect valuable points for Bridlington in the race at Wetwang, with Josh Taylor, Tom Mullen and James Briggs also contributing to the team total.

Adam Dyas, of Bridlington Road Runners, at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League race at Wetwang

Bridlington have moved up to joint second in the overall table, level on points with City of Hull AC, but trailing Beverley by 45 points.

With their three scorers in the top 20, the Bridlington women maintained their position in third in the table, despite only finishing fifth at Wetwang.

Jo Dagnan, April-Marie Exley and Emma Artley were the scorers for Bridlington.

A frosty Saturday morning meant that PBs were elusive for all Brid Road Runners who tackled the Sewerby Parkrun course.

Kerry Whitehead of Bridlington Road Runners at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League race at Wetwang

However, a number of club members were able to make it on to the podium.

Dan Cawthorn finished in second place for the first time, and Nick Jordan was third, but both gave away more than two minutes behind the winner, David Millns from Sheffield.

Mollie Holehouse and junior Becky Miller were second and third female, and junior Micah Gibson broke into the top 20 for the first time.

Becky Miller completed her 50th Parkrun and Graham Lonsdale clocked up his 150th.

Sewerby Parkrun: 2 Dan Cawthorn 20:05, 3 Nick Jordan 20:05, 6 Martin Hutchinson 21:05, 7 James Briggs 21:11, 15 Mollie Holehouse 22:40, 17 Jonathan Ogden 22:47, 18 Ashley Porter 22:55, 19 Micah Gibson (jnr) 23:03, 23 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:25, 25 Adam Dyas 23:33, 30 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 24:05, 32 Alan Feldberg 24:09, 33 John Potter 24:16, 34 Jason Pointez 24:30, 35 Keren Miller 24:32, 38 Chris Price 24:46, 42 Joshua Miller (jnr) 25:30, 43 Gillian Taylor 25:34, 45 Greg Miller 25:37, 47 Amy Fowler 25:52, 48 Graham Lonsdale 26:02, 52 Sharon Watts 26:25, 56 Chris Humphries 26:34, 57 Simon Porter 26:49, 59 Andy Baker 27:00 ,67 Luke Duffill 27:47, 72 Gerrard Ferre 28:47, 77 Pete Royal 29:27, 83 Lynda Gent 30:23, 87 Anne Kelly 30:48, 88 Emilie Cawthorn 31:02, 91 Ethan Jones (jnr) 31:06, 96 Dave Pring 32:40, 98 Kevin Sissons 32:48, 99 Lucinda Gibson 33:08, 115 Dave Foster 34:47, 119 Janet Downes 35:55, 120 Amanda Tindall 35:56, 121 Kirsten Porter 35:57, 131 Ray Robinson 39:39, 132 Janet Potter 39:41, 134 Linda Hall 44:06, 135 Cindy Baker 44:07, 136 L M E Choat (jnr) 44:08, 137 T J Choat (jnr) 44:09, 139 Dian Rewston 46:01.

Lincoln Parkrun: 123 Chloe Whitehouse 28:34.

Pontefract Parkrun: 197 Danielle Whitehouse 1:00:50

Cinder Track Parkrun, Whitby: 52 Paul Brown 26:42 (PB)

Virtual Parkrun: Nicola Fowler 28:44, Mim Ireland 33:28, Becky Lawry 33:35, Tina Calthorpe 46:08

EYXC League, Wetwang: Men: 3 Scott Hargreaves 31:32, 4 James Wilson 31:55, 6 Phill Taylor 33:14, 20 Josh Taylor 35:29, 23 Tom Mullen 35:38, 25 James Briggs 35:42, 35 Dan Cawthorn 36:49, 55 Adam Thomas 39:42, 59 Martin Hutchinson 40:33, 93 Simon Ellerker 43:52 99 Adam Dyas 44:07, 100 Graham Lonsdale 44:16, 121 Stuart Gent 47:28, 128 Chris Yeomans 48:41, 145 Tom Fynn 52:29, 162 Chris Johnson 1:00:47, 165 Dave Foster 1:05:47, 166 Dave Pring 1:05:42

Women: 6 Jo Dagnan 39:31, 17 April-Marie Exley 43:37, 20 Emma Artley 44:11, 23 Kerry Whitehead 45:22, 28 Becky Clifton 46:17, 32 Clare Gummerson 47:16, 37 Janet Potter 47:49, 46 Justine Sutcliffe 49:27, 50 Emma Richardson 50:23, 65 Heidi Baker 53:45 87 Janet Downes 1:06:14

Hardmoors Roseberry Topping Half Marathon: Kieron Middleton 3:30:37, Helena Bennett 3:54:48