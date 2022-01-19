Brid Road Runners team line up at the EYCC League fixture at Sledmere Photos by Alexander Fynn

And the BRR women have maintained third position after more excellent performances in the fourth race of the series, writes John Edwards.

The men have edged ahead of City of Hull AC, after their six points scorers all finished in 49 minutes or below.

Scott Hargreaves was second in the race, over a course of around seven miles at Sledmere, with team-mates James Wilson and Phill Taylor in fourth and eighth overall, and the first two over-40s.

Brid Road Runners in action at the start at the EYCC League fixture at Sledmere Photo by Alexander Fynn

Tom Mullen, Josh Taylor and Dan Cawthorn all contributed to Bridlington’s points total.

The ladies were third at Sledmere, and were able to close the gap slightly on second-placed Beverley AC.

Jo Dagnan finished fourth as the top four clubs were separated by only a handful of points.

She was backed up by Lisa Cockcroft and Mim Ireland, in 10th and 15th place.

Jo Dagnan in action for BRR at Sledmere Photo by Alexander Fynn

The Gibson family had two reasons to celebrate as Micah and mum Lucinda both recorded personal best times at Sewerby Parkrun.

Micah was in the top 20 as he led Road Runners’ junior contingent home, and Lucinda got her time down to 32:31.

Phill Taylor emerged from foggy conditions as the winner, almost a minute clear of his closest rival.

Nick Jordan and James Briggs were fourth and fifth.

Brid Road Runners' Phill Taylor in action at the EYCC League fixture at Sledmere Photos by Alexander Fynn

Laura Nurse was the only other Brid Road Runners to record a PB, taking 40 seconds off her previous best, as she broke into the top 50 for the first time, and is now more than two-and-a-half minutes quicker than her first Parkrun in October.

EYXC League Sledmere XC, men’s: 2 Scott Hargreaves41:08, 4 James Wilson42:33, 8 Phill Taylor44:14, 21 Tom Mullen47:15, 30 Josh Taylor48:54, 31 Dan Cawthorn 49:00, 45 Alan Feldberg 51:10, 52 Adam Thomas 52:22, 74 Allan McFarlane 55:43, 82 Graham Lonsdale 57:27, 104 Simon Ellerker 1:00:59, 123 Tom Fynn 1:05:16, 149 David Pring 1:17:23,

Ladies: 4 Jo Dagnan 51:36, 10 Lisa Cockcroft 54:57, 15 Mim Ireland 55:40, 23 Kerry Whitehead 59:46, 38 Janet Potter 1:03:20, 55 Dominique Webster 1:07:09, 62 Heidi Baker 1:09:57, 83 Janet Downes 1:20:35, 84 Vickie Ellerker 1:21:31.

Sewerby Parkrun 5K: 1 Phill Taylor 18:41, 4 Nick Jordan 20:29, 5 James Briggs 20:32, 11 Martin Hutchinson 21:17, 17 Josh Taylor 22:09, 18 Micah Gibson (jnr) 22:12 (PB), 20 Ben Edwards (jnr) 22:23, 22 Mollie Holehouse 23:04, 23 Alan McFarlane 23:05, 25 Adam Dyas 23:23, 31 Keren Miller 24:09, 36 Jason Pointez 24:20, 39 James Riley 24:29, 41 Graham Lonsdale 24:41, 45 T J Choat (jnr) 25:04, 48 Laura Nurse 25:16 (PB), 49 Gillian Taylor 25:23, 50 Alan Feldberg 25:23, 52 Patricia Bielby 25:39, 57 Andy Baker 26:05, 65 Amy Fowler 26:29, 69 Stuart Gent 26:40, 73 Simon Porter 27:11, 77 Dominique Webster 27:33, 96 Tom Woodhouse 28:48, 99 Chris Price 28:57, 100 Pete Royal 29:14, 119 Anne Kelly 31:37, 122 Ethan Jones (jnr) 32:05, 123 Dave Pring 32:13, 129 Lucinda Gibson 32:31 (PB), 142 Kevin Sissons 34:28, 145 Erin Jones (jnr) 34:30, 146 Stuart Bowes 34:36, 151 L M E Choat (jnr) 35:37, 153 Kirsten Porter 35:39, 155 Janet Downes 35:46, 156 Amanda Tindall 35:46, 157 Mary Yates 35:47, 169 Cindy Baker 37:49, 177 Sam Adams 40:18, 178 Linda Hall 40:19.