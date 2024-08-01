Bridlington Road Runners Mike Hall and Danny Brunton run the Montane Lakeland 100

Bridlington Road Runners' Mike Hall celebrates finishing the Lakeland 100 Ultra event.

For most runners taking on a 5K,10K or even a marathon is usually enough for them, but even in the heat last weekend Brid Road Runners Mike Hall and Danny Brunton ran the Montane Lakeland 100.

This year's edition of the world-famous ultra tour of the Lake District (which actually measures 105 miles) started in a warm Coniston at 6pm on Friday evening, writes Thomas Fynn.

Competitors then allowed a maximum of 40 hours to finish a daunting clockwise loop that demands over 20,000 feet of climbing - and for most in the field two full nights without sleep - as it courses through most of the beautiful lakeland fells.

The pair had to battle through pretty gruesome conditions at times with several muddy parts, heavy downpours and blistering heat thrown in, but it was Hall, a veteran of the race, that completed the event slightly ahead of Brunton in 31:30:42.

BRR athletes at Hedon on Tuesday.

But the long-distance specialist wasn’t to be outdone and was only just an hour or so behind his clubmate to complete the gruelling course in 32:40:40.

BRR carried on their top East Hull Harriers Summer League form into Tuesday’s four-mile finale night at Hedon.

James Wilson took first place for the club with a superb 22:41, with Steve Wilson and Paul Good second and third for BRR.

Martin Hutchinson had a more steady pace than previous weeks, but impressing most over the series was senior lady Heidi Baker who, along with Wilson, won the series age categories.

Danny Brunton ran the Lakeland 100

Veteran Patricia Bielby also completed the event.

BRR veteran Phill Taylor was pushed into second place at Sewerby parkrun, even with a scintillating 17:51 wasn’t good enough for first place as it was first timer Jack Arnold to the event that took the top spot seven seconds ahead of Taylor.

Such was the attendance, with 314 runners, the Brid club had to battle for places as Nick Jordan took eighth but second in club rankings.

Simon Bekker was in fine form to earn a PB around the course and only junior member in attendance was Alexander Fynn to complete in just over half an hour.

The BRR team line up at the final EHH League race at Hedon on July 23.

For the senior ladies Louise Taylor ran well, with Heidi Baker next home for the ladies contingent and Angela Bailey completing the top three.

On Sunday James Wilson was in scintillating form at the South Cave 10K.

He was fifth overall and took top spot for BRR in 35:34 and first Male V45.

Paul Good had a strong race but conditions were not too favourable for running as he was second BRR athlete with 42:52, Emma Richardson and Lyn Gent representing the senior ladies, Rob Calthorpe completing the BRR contingent.