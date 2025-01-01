Bridlington Road Runners of all ages shine in festive events​

Bridlington Road Runners line up at the Christmas Day parkrun event at Dalby.

​From fancy dress parkruns to Boxing Day races and more, members of the Bridlington Road Runners club have been keeping their training on par despite still enjoying the festive period.

With challenging weather on the clifftops for the fancy dress event on December 21, 179 entrants took to the Sewerby parkrun course, however the first finisher was Daniel Ellam of Bristol and West AC with an impressive time of 18:18 especially in the difficult conditions, writes Thomas Fynn.

For the Bridlington Road Runners men though Paul Good was on form to take the top spot for the home club with a good two-minute gap between himself and his clubmate Louise Taylor who led the way to claim first female in 22:01.

Steve Wilson was third who battled hard along the clifftops with clubmate Dean Hyde.

Bridlington Road Runners line up ready for the start of the festive beach run at Filey.

Elsewhere in the parkruns were Lynda and Stuart Gent, who took on the challenging Dalby course.

At the North Yorkshire Water Park run event, Tom Mullen led the way from Helena Smith and Dominic Bond.

Further afield junior Tyler Choat along with sister Lily impressed at the Southampton event to claim the club’s top spot in 19:45, Lily ran with mum Emma where only a second separated the pair.

For many Christmas Day involves over-indulgence, presents and much more but 23 members from the club took on separate Christmas Day running events.

Most popular was the Dalby parkrun event where a good contingent of yellow and blacks descended, Martin Hutchinson took the honour of Bridlington’s first finisher with an impressive time of 20:38.

In what was such a well-attended event, Simon Walters and Micah Gibson completed the top three Bridlington field.

Over at the Hull parkrun, the Porter family of Simon, Kirsty, Ashley and Amanda were in attendance and joined by Jason Pointez, Ashley took the top place in 21:48.

Completing the Christmas Day events were Stuart and Lynda Gent, at Homewood.

The annual East Hull Harriers & AC Boxing Day 10km race took place in East Park in Hull.

A three-lap course of the park saw 11 club members fly the Bridlington flag.

Phill Taylor ran strongly to be first finisher for the visitors, just two minutes ahead of Paul Good, fresh from his Christmas Day run was Micah Gibson to impress again to take third spot for the Brid club.

Returning to Sewerby on Saturday December 28, once again in foggy and damp conditions, it was the evergreen Phill Taylor, 18:51, in second overall, who ran the quickest ahead of Paul Good, fourth overall in 19:21.

Impressing once again on his home course was junior Tyler Choat securing eighth place overall, and third place for BRR with a 20:21 around Sewerby.

Repeating her previous weeks success was Louise Taylor, taking the first female overall and 13th spot in 21:10, Jane Hounsome (25:23) and Trish Watson (26:28) completed the ladies top three for the Road Runners.

Sunday saw the Grim Up North Multi-Terrain Race team set up on the cliff-tops for several races.

Completing her first race this year was veteran of the club Tina Calthorpe tackling the 5km event, Tina finished in 46:52, while her husband Robert took on the 10km to finish In 1:10:03.

Joe Plant took on the 26.2-mile challenge, finishing in 4:56:57.

Another popular event around the festive period and well attended by the Road Runners is the Filey beach 5km race.

This is a community fun run that blends fitness social and fun, and it was the yellow and blacks that dominated the field, Matthew Colling finishing in 19:58, with chairman Martin Hutchinson, despite fighting off a cold, next home for BRR in 21:17.

Simon Walters was close behind in 21:28, continuing his senior journey Micah Gibson completed in 24:34 and Christie Trower first BRR lady in 24:51.

ATHLETICS: Lee Wiles competed for Scarborough Athletic Club in the East Hull Harriers Boxing Day 10K Road Race.

The course consisted of a three-lap course in East Park and Wiles finished 44th overall of 280 in 39.33.

Seventy-six-year-old Mary Slater took on the challenge of the Grim Up North 10K Multi-Terrain Races that started at the Sewerby seafront then on to Bridlington Park and Ride, then a return to Sewerby.

Mary completed the race in 77.52 and was first Over-75 Female.

Many SAC members joined 175 runners in the Filey Beach 5K Beach Fun Run.

SAC’s Harry Butterworth finished in first place.