Bridlington Road Runners’ Paul Good sparkles at Sewerby parkrun
Good clocked a great time of 18 minutes 54 seconds, with Colling stopping the clock on 19:20, 80 seconds ahead of third-placed Tim Savage (City of Hull AC).
The third Brid Road Runner male across the line was Adam Dyas in eighth position in 20:40.
The leading BRR female runner was once again Louise Taylor, who was third female overall and 16th overall in 21:13. The second Brid female across the line was Mollie Holehouse in 24:36 and the third home athlete was Jane Hounsome in 24:57.
Chris Price was the only Brid Road Runner to clock a Personal Best on Saturday, earning 26th place overall in 22:10.
An excellent turnout of eight Brid Road Runners headed to Wykeham for the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.
James Briggs earned a brilliant second place in a cracking time of 17:18, just 16 seconds behind the winner David Tyas.
Steve Wilson recorded a PB 19:40 to secure 11th place, Tom Mullen five seconds behind in 12th and Micah Gibson finishing 13th in a PB 19:47.
Rachel Pitchforth was first BRR female across the line at Wykeham in 22:40 in 40th place, with Dave Bond a place further back in 20:46.
Andrew Gibson clocked 25:57 as he came 88th while Susan Bond was 140th in 29:25.
Cindy Baker completed the Beverley Westwood parkrun on Saturday in a time of 39:49.