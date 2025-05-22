Bridlington Road Runners’ Paul Good sparkles at Sewerby parkrun

Bridlington Road Runners' Patricia Bielby (pink top) leads this group at the Sewerby parkrun. Photo by Kirsty Dew (TCF Photography)

Bridlington Road Runners’ Paul Good claimed first place at the Sewerby parkrun on Saturday, closely followed by clubmate Matthew Colling in second spot.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good clocked a great time of 18 minutes 54 seconds, with Colling stopping the clock on 19:20, 80 seconds ahead of third-placed Tim Savage (City of Hull AC).

The third Brid Road Runner male across the line was Adam Dyas in eighth position in 20:40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leading BRR female runner was once again Louise Taylor, who was third female overall and 16th overall in 21:13. The second Brid female across the line was Mollie Holehouse in 24:36 and the third home athlete was Jane Hounsome in 24:57.

Bridlington Road Runners duo Luke Duffill (England top) and Jonathan Ogden (black cap) in action at the Sewerby parkrun. Photo by Kirsty Dew (TCF Photography)

Chris Price was the only Brid Road Runner to clock a Personal Best on Saturday, earning 26th place overall in 22:10.

An excellent turnout of eight Brid Road Runners headed to Wykeham for the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

James Briggs earned a brilliant second place in a cracking time of 17:18, just 16 seconds behind the winner David Tyas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Wilson recorded a PB 19:40 to secure 11th place, Tom Mullen five seconds behind in 12th and Micah Gibson finishing 13th in a PB 19:47.

Janet Potter, of Bridlington Road Runners,centre, wearing pink top, enjoys the Sewerby parkrun. Photo by Kirsty Dew (TCF Photography)

Rachel Pitchforth was first BRR female across the line at Wykeham in 22:40 in 40th place, with Dave Bond a place further back in 20:46.

Andrew Gibson clocked 25:57 as he came 88th while Susan Bond was 140th in 29:25.

Cindy Baker completed the Beverley Westwood parkrun on Saturday in a time of 39:49.