Bridlington Road Runners Phill Taylor and Mim Ireland home in on Multi Terrain Race age-group wins

Maelys Price gives it her all at the Sewerby Sprint.

The Bridlington Road Runners Multi Terrain 13.5-mile race returned for its third year, with a few less entries than previous events.

Those that took part were certainly in for a challenge against the weather, a headwind towards the finish would prove a challenge for anyone taking part, writes Thomas Fynn.

The race was won by Johnathon Frost, of East Hull Harriers, whose club also occupied the first three places, but not to be outdone Bridlington Road Runners veteran Phill Taylor secured fourth place in the standings, along with 1st MV45.

Not to be outdone and currently in some fine form, first female to cross was Taylor’s BRR teammate Miriam Ireland who also managed to secure 1st lady V40.

BRR junior star Alfie Verner won the fun run on Sunday.

Only a handful of club members took part due to marshalling duties, Micah Gibson finished strongly, along with clubmates Greg Miller and Heidi Baker despite a later start to others put in a strong race to complete in over two hours.

Incorporated into the event is the Sewerby sprint, a 5km course out and back from the sea front, with windy conditions for the run back from the Sewerby park gates it was the junior contingent that shone, as Annabelle Miller took first place for BRR and first in her age category.

Oceane Price, along with sister Maelys, both dealt with the conditions superbly to complete under 25 minutes.

Kevin Lewis, of BRR, worked hard to come home just short of the half hour.

Brid Road Runner Annabelle Miller came fourth in the Sewerby Sprint.

A race for everyone is the one-mile Family Fun Run event.

Road Runners junior Alfie Verner, who took the short mile race on, finished way ahead of the pack in a superb time of 7:34 out of the 29 entrants.

Bridlington Road Runners Chairman Martin Hutchinson had this to say about the event: “A bright blustery day but we saw another successful edition of the popular Multi terrain race.

"Most if not all competitors were very impressed with the varied course.

Heidi Baker in action at the BRR Multi Terrain Race

"We as a club would like to thank Wold Top Brewery for its continued support, Amanda Porter for supplying the event with water, TCF Photography and David Gowans for raceday photographs and most of all the marshals that gave up a race and their Sunday morning lie-in whom without their support the race could not even go ahead. Thank you.”

As most of BRR were getting set to marshal the half-marathon on Sunday it was a bumper turnout for the club at parkruns.

Taylor tackling the Sunday event gave Matthew Colling his first Sewerby parkrun run.

Dean Hyde and Adam Dyas completed the top three for Brid.

Road Runner Mim Ireland was first female. Photos: TCF Photography

But despite the next day’s challenge Micah Gibson earned a PB 21:02. All in all 253 participants took in the Sewerby event, with Gillian Taylor, Patricia Bielby and Jane Probett running strongly.

Paul Good ran a 19:20 at Whitby Cinder Track, while the Choat family of Emma, Tyler and Lily all earned PBs at Southampton.

The Porter family also ran PBs at Huddersfield, James Briggs ran a blistering race in Crichton to finish second while Graham Ellerker and Yvonne Shawcross took on Beverley.