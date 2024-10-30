Brid Road Runners chairman Martin Hutchinson in action at the Haltemprice 10k.

​It was a quiet weekend in the racing calendar for the Bridlington Road Runners athletes as only a handful were in competitive action, only four of the Yellow and Blacks took part in the Haltemprice 10km road race on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​However all of them were in good form to tackle the scenic route, a challenging course which manages to keep the seasoned athlete on their toes, writes Thomas Fynn.

Dean Hyde was first home for the Bridlington Road Runners with Chairman Martin Hutchinson second BRR athlete home, Simon Bekker third and Rob Calthorpe completed the line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere it was Jane Hounsome who was the sole BRR representative at the Beachy Head half marathon.

Brid Road Runners Robert Calthorpe and Chairman Martin Hutchinson before the Haltemprice 10k.

The Brid athlete completed the race in 2:24:34.

Paul Good was in action on Friday evening at the Leeds Racebest 5km series.

Paul ran well to record a time of 18:55 on the night.

A very well attended Sewerby parkrun on Saturday saw a bumper turnout of 311 entrants of mixed abilities welcomed to the course.

After the previous week’s disappointing weather which spoiled the 600th celebrations the weather was kinder this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As always a good contingent of home runners took to the course and many earning new Personal Bests, among those were Steve Wilson (19:37), Louise Taylor (21:28), junior Lily Choat (25:45), Chris Yeomans (27:10) and lastly Mary Yates (32:07).

Such was the field of the runners though this week and despite a superb time of 19:23 Paul Good was 11th in the overall rankings but still the first BRR member over the line.

Steve Wilson was hot on the heels of Good with his PB in 13th overall, as was their clubmate James Briggs, who earned 14th place just a second behind Wilson.

Along with her PB first lady for BRR was Louise Taylor along with ever-improving junior Oceane Price and sister Maelys took the third Brid ladies spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Ellerker and Amy Hall ran the Beverley parkrun, while James Riley took on Redcar parkrun and Tom Mullen ran the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham to complete proceedings for the club this week.