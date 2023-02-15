Alexander Fynn clocked a personal best at Sewerby Parkrun.

Adam Dyas got under 21 minutes for the first time in nine months and took eight seconds off his previous best as he raced into ninth place, writes John Edwards.

Ted Imeson squeezed three seconds off his PB as he led the juniors home, taking 18th spot, while Maelys Price wiped a massive 97 seconds of her best time and Alexander Fynn’s improvement continued as he slashed 25 seconds off his PB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in the PB club was Stella Milborrow who was 36 seconds faster than her previous record set last July. James Briggs was second overall and Joanna Dagnan was second female, while Dominic Bond set a PB finishing third at North Yorkshire Water Park