Bridlington Road Runners quintet net Personal Bests at Sewerby
Five Brid Road Runners recorded personal best times at Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday, including three juniors.
Adam Dyas got under 21 minutes for the first time in nine months and took eight seconds off his previous best as he raced into ninth place, writes John Edwards.
Ted Imeson squeezed three seconds off his PB as he led the juniors home, taking 18th spot, while Maelys Price wiped a massive 97 seconds of her best time and Alexander Fynn’s improvement continued as he slashed 25 seconds off his PB.
Also in the PB club was Stella Milborrow who was 36 seconds faster than her previous record set last July. James Briggs was second overall and Joanna Dagnan was second female, while Dominic Bond set a PB finishing third at North Yorkshire Water Park
Sewerby Parkrun: 2 James Briggs 18:59 5 Nick Jordan 19:49 6 Paul Good 20:31 9 Adam Dyas 20:50 PB 12 Josh Taylor 21:33 13 Joanna Dagnan 21:35 15 Ashley Porter 21:54 17 Martin Hutchinson 22:10 18 Ted Imeson (jnr) 22:26 PB 19 Justin Choat 22:39 23 T J Choat (jnr) 23:22 26 Luke Duffill 23:34 27 Graham Lonsdale 23:40 28 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:42 33 Damian Probett 24:09 36 Jason Pointez 24:20 38 John Potter 24:29 44 Joshua Miller (jnr) 25:02 45 Greg Miller 25:03 47 Keren Miller 25:09 49 Gillian Taylor 25:12 57 Micah Gibson (jnr) 25:52 58 Trish Watson 25:55 59 Kara Mainprize 25:59 61 Chris Humphries 26:10 63 Simon Porter 26:21 66 Oceane Price (jnr) 26:36 67 Erin Gummerson (jnr) 26:38 68 Clare Gummerson 26:38 71 Pat Bielby 26:58 72 Evie Lakes (jnr) 26:59 73 Jane Welbourn 27:04 75 Stu Gent 27:07 76 Steve Eblet 27:10 83 Maelys Price (jnr) 28:02 PB 88 Heidi Baker 28:36 89 Andy Baker 28:37 91 Alexander Fynn (jnr) 28:41 PB 98 Tom Woodhouse 28:53 104 Lynda Gent 29:42 107 Ethan Jones (jnr) 29:51 108 Nicola Fowler 29:53 115 Pete Royal 30:11 116 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 30:15 118 Dominique Webster 30:24 123 Kyle Tibbett (jnr) 31:23 124 Erin Jones (jnr) 31:23 125 Dave Pring 31:46 130 Stuart Bowes 32:23 131 Janet Potter 32:27 133 Bob Eyre 32:52 141 L M E Choat (jnr) 34:14 154 Kevin Sissons 35:09 159 Sam Adams 35:35 160 Emma Choat 35:38 167 Becky Lawry 36:01 173 Stella Milborrow 37:03 PB 174 Janet Downes 37:08 175 Amanda Porter 37:08 183 Mary Yates 40:12 189 Rob Calthorpe 42:03 194 Dian Rewston 43:47 201 Linda Hall 51:00.