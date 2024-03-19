Keren Miller receives her shield. PHOTOS: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

This was a night of celebration for the Road Runners annual presentation night in its 40th year, writes Tom Fynn.

Along with the award ceremony the club held a raffle where all the monies raised were split between St Catherine’s Hospice and Macmillan Bridlington, on the night around £290 was raised.

Dominic Bond and Kirsten Porter were named as the Runner’s Runners of the year, while Martin McPheat was the Club Person and Andy Godfrey won the Long Service/Long Service award.

Dom Bond, left, picks his awards up from club chairman Martin Hutchinson

Bridlington Road Runners Presentation Night List of Award Winners

Runner’s Runner - male - Dominic Bond.

Runner's Runner - female - Kirsten Porter.

Club Person of the Year - Martin McPheat.

Martin McPheat, left, won two awards at the BRR trophy night.

Champagne Moment - Kerry Whitehead for her car shenanigans.

Most Improved Male - Dominic Bond.

Most Improved Female - Jo Dagnan.

Special Award - Wendy Foster.

Alfie Verner, left, and Riley Marsh were the Boys winners in the BRR Handicap.

Inspiration Award - Pat Bielby.

Long Service/Club Legend Award - Andy Godfrey.

John Potter Trophy - Martin Hutchinson.

Unsung Hero Award - Martin McPheat.

Helena Smith receives her award

Linda Hall Award - Kirsten Porter.

Constable Handicap - Rachel Pitchforth and Rob Calthorpe.

Summer League - Graham Lonsdale and Diane Palmer.

Winter League - Steve Wilson and Lyn Gent.

Stuart Spooner Anniversary 3 mile - Phill Taylor and Keren Miller.

Eddie Knapp - Phill Taylor and Clare Gummerson.

Maelys Price receives her award at the BRR presentation evening.

Judy Allison Elevation Trophy - female - Helena Smith.

Bob Eyre Elevation Trophy - male - Mike Hall.

The junior section have also confirmed their awards and new captains.

James Ellerker and Charlie Smith are the boys captains for the Brid Road Runners for 2024, while the girls captain was confirmed as Rebecca Addison.

Riley Marsh and Alfie Verner won the Boys Handicap award for the juniors section, while Erin Gummerson was the winner of the Girls Handicap.

The winner of the Junior Boys Award was Verner, while Annabelle Miller was crowned as the Junior Girls Award winner.

Teddy Imeson was named as the Coach’s Boys Award winner, with Oceane Price and Evie Lakes names the Coach’s Girls Award winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Choat’s excellent form over the past year was rewarded with the Road Runners Most Improved Award – Boys, while the Girls winner was Maelys Price, who has also had an excellent year.

Riley Marsh was also named as the Bridlington Road Runners Junior Inspirational Award winner.