Bridlington Road Runners’ rising star Micah Gibson shines at Castle Howard half marathon

Action from Sewerby parkrun. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The teenager posted his best half marathon time and added to his success of being the second Male 18-19 in age category, writes Tom Fynn.

In what was a multi-sport weekend within the grounds of the estate, Andrew Gibson posted the quickest time in the 10k, with the Porter family finishing on the same times.

Tuesday night saw the East Hull Harriers 5k series resume.

Bridlington Road Runners' Phill Taylor in action at Sewerby parkrun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Wilson was fastest of the BRR members, along with Paul Good, however it was a night for Jo Dagnan from the ladies who certainly impressed with first Female and first Ladies Veteran 34-44 with a lightning time of 19:16.

Steve Wilson rounded things off in fourth position in club rankings.

On the quiet country roads near Goole, was the Laxton 10k on Wednesday night, and Scott Hargreaves impressed with a time of 33:50 followed in by the ever-improving Paul Good.

Taking some time out from his marathon training was Martin Hutchinson to complete the Brid field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back on home turf at the Sewerby parkrun there was another pacing event, of which runners can improve their times around the course.

Stand-out performer this week for BRR was junior female Annabelle Miller by finishing with third female, Adam Dyas for the men is slowly chipping away in the search for the sub 20 finishing time with another PB around the undulating course finishing a few seconds over 20 minutes.

New club member Kath Pike earned herself a course best also.

This past weekend saw a record of 41 volunteers, and the event organisers would like to thank them for their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad