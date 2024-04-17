Maelys and Oceane Price impressed at the Costello meet.

Oceane Price's debut as an Under-13 demonstrated the versatility of her running talent as she secured the silver medal in the 800m with 2:49:13 and 24:03 in 150 metres, writes Emma Choat.

Recording personal beats in both events ensured the perfect start for this promising athlete at start of her athletics season.

Her sister Maelys made an equally impressive start to her season with PBs on the track and the field, throwing 9.40 metres in the Under-13 Javelin event before her fastest ever 800 metres in 2:54:62.

Both Junior Brid Road Runners boys, Alfie Verner and Riley Marsh, followed up successful openers at Grimsby with great performances at the event.

Alfie ran a personal best time in the 600 metres, 2:06:64 before a long jump of 3.19 to secure a bronze medal and a 19.68 howler throw.

Riley then ran faster and threw further than ever before with a new howler PB of 16.97, a 600 metres PB 2:23:76 before he made his longest jump of 2.64 metres.

At Sewerby parkrun, the fairer conditions than of late were fully taken advantage of by the Juniors.

Charlie Smith's ever improving form at the distance saw him record a new PB of 21:53.