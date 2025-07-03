The 1st placed ladies team, Brid Road Runners' Heidi Baker, Clare Gummerson, Erin Gummerson, Kerry Whitehead and Mim Ireland. The team was named “How many laps before Cake”. Photo by TCF Photography

The past weekend saw a large contingent of Bridlington Road Runners push themselves to their limits at Bramham Park in Leeds as it played host to the Ultra 24-hour trail event, Endure 24.

The race is like no other with teams, pairs and solo runners aiming to run as many miles as possible around the undulating Bramham five-mile course for either personal glory or to compete in your selected category.

The event kicks off on the dot at 12pm Saturday and finishes 24 hours later, this year like last the entrants had to battle in the heat as the overcast skies began to clear into the afternoon leaving several large sections of the course exposed to the heat along with a crosswind making the conditions even more difficult.

However it didn’t stop anyone from hitting the course in search of glory.

Team BRR get ready to tackle the undulating Bramham course at the Endure24.

To mention a few from the event that ran solo, Di Raper completed 13 laps, Thomas Fynn – who is more suited to being behind the camera at these type of events – ran 11 laps and Jennifer Kilburn completed eight laps while also raising money for Alzheimer’s Research, at the last count to be over £700.

Club veteran Robert Eyre was accompanied by his family in the event completing 20 miles.

His daughter Dominique Webster completed 10 laps while son William just fell slightly short of the elusive 100 mile but still an impressive effort with 17 laps.

Taking the glory though in the teams was the “How many more laps before cake” team, which was six of the club’s ladies who competed and between them ran 34 laps to claim first place in the large team section.

From left, a family affair at Endure24, Dominique Webster (no 1250), and Dad Robert Eyre (no 1227) and William Webster, wearing blue cap, right, covered 85 miles.

The team consisted of Kerry Whitehead, Clare and daughter Erin Gummerson, Cat Moverley, Miriam Ireland and Heidi Baker, who had also spent most of her morning at the 3km marker cheering runners on in a volunteering capacity.

Andy Baker volunteered as a marshal and was a welcome sight for many of the BRR to see familiar faces.

Micah Gibson also stepped up into a team with his mum Lucinda to be part of Wendys Winners, a team put together by Wendy Foster.

Despite the warm conditions records were smashed at the event and personal bests were achieved by many of the clubs’ members.