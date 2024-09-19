Bridlington Road Runners shine at second annual Wold Top 10K and at Bridlington South Beach races

Action from the Brid Road Runners beach race in September 2024. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

It was a busy weekend for Bridlington Road Runners with several events taking place locally, two of which were organised with BRR assistance.

The main event was held on Saturday at the Wold Top Brewery, whom are sponsors of the Bridlington Multi terrain race, where a challenging but scenic 10K race takes place, writes Thomas Fynn.

A sunny afternoon greeted entrants who are also treated to a pint and a hog roast after the race. With many club runners assisting in marshalling duties, only a handful were available to take part, those that did put in some very good performances over the undulating course.

Andrew Gibson took first spot for the club with a strong 1:04:34, Hannah Miller and Dave Foster followed in very respectable times as did Paul Raper, Charlotte Jallow and Michael Byass.

Sunday morning saw the club assist East Riding Council with a 1K Fun Run along with a 5K Race for the more seasoned athlete along South Beach.

A cool morning and headwind greeted the runners on the first 2.5km but this did not deter the younger members as .

The juniors really shone in the 1K, Alfie Verner took the win in a very strong field, junior clubmate Riley Marsh also put in an impressive display.

For the seniors, Tom Woodhouse shone along with Dean Hyde, Nick Craggs. Patricia Bielby was the only senior lady in attendance, Kevin Lewis completing the BRR entrants.

Friday saw the Evensplits York 5K return, representing BRR was Scott Hargreaves whom completed the course in a scintillating time of 15:57.

There were plenty of events elsewhere too in the local area, at Burton Pidsea Emma Choat was in action in the 10K trail race along with clubmate Rob Calthorpe, while junior Lily Choat was in fine form in the 5K along with Justin, whom both finished a second apart.

Martin Hutchinson took on the Burton Fleming 10K, along with four other Brid runners, who all completed the course well under the hour.

Junior Piper Hodgson was in action in the 5K event along with seasoned runners Justine Sutcliffe and Helena Smith.

Taking on a more relaxed 10K were Andrew and Lucinda Gibson, who were “relaxing” on the Marathon du Malton 10K.

A programme of live music, food, drink and fun greets the runners where fancy dress is optional, the unique course offers the athletes to sample Yorkshire’s finest food and drink.

The Gibsons completed the course in 1:23:46.

BRR would like to remind everyone that entries for the Multi Terrain Race on October 6 are closing soon, the race also incorporates other races to suit all abilities, please don’t miss out on this fantastic event.