Bridlington Road Runners shine in East Yorkshire Cross Country League opener at Wetwang

Bridlington Road Runners members line up before the cross country event at Wetwang

The Bridlington club sent one of their biggest contingents for many years as a bumper field of 339 runners from 10 clubs tackled the 8.3km course, writes John Edwards.

The in-form James Wilson led the Bridlington team home, crossing the line in third place overall, and clubmate Phill Taylor was also in the top 10.

The top six male athletes score points for the club, with Tom Mullen, Joe Shepherdson, Adam Thomas and Alan Feldberg all finishing in the top 50 at Wetwang to get points on the board for Bridlington’s men.

The fastest four women counted and Jo Dagnan (10th), Kerry Whitehead, April-Marie Exley and Becky Clifton were also placed in the top 50 females to start the season in style for the Bridlington-based club.

City of Hull AC are clear at the top of the men’s and women’s tables after race one with Beverley AC lying in second, but Bridlington’s men are hot on their heels in third.

Brid’s women are in fifth spot after the Wetwang meeting.

The next round of the East Yorkshire Cross Country League is at Welton in November.

Men: 3 James Wilson 30:48 7 Phill Taylor 32:48, 13 Tom Mullen 33:31, 32 Joe Shepherdson 35:47, 39 Adam Thomas 37:02, 44 Alan Feldberg 37:23, 45 Dan Cawthorn 37:34, 57 Andrew Yeomans 38:33, 69 Simon Ellerker 40:04, 73 Paul Good 40:15, 74 Adam Dyas 40:23, 75 Josh Taylor 40:23, 89 Allan McFarlane 41:28, 91 Anthony Smith 41:34, 106 Steve Wilson 42:34, 122 Chris Price 43:14, 135 Andy Baker 45:37, 137 Stuart Gent 45:46, 154 Chris Yeomans 48:14, 169 Andrew Marr 50:58, 175 Damian Probett 51:31, 185 Paul Brown 53:17, 187 Tom Woodhouse 54:18, 197 Dave Pring 1:01:38, 201 Dave Foster 1:07:14, 202 Rob Calthorpe 1:12:01

Women: 10 Joanna Dagnan 38:13, 32 Kerry Whitehead 43:56, 36 April-Marie Exley 45:36, 45 Becky Clifton 46:54, 66 Heidi Baker 51:58, 71 Emilie Cawthorn 52:49, 77 Ellis Hodges 54:18, 83 Dominique Webster 55:02, 84 Jane Welbourn 55:04, 85 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 55:07, 90 Sarah Marr 56:08, 92 Becky Lawry 56:17, 106 Yvonne Shawcross 1:00:43, 114 Jenny Chambers 1:02:23, 120 Jane Probett 1:03:09, 122 Anne Kelly 1:03:18, 124 Jennifer Kilburn 1:04:39, 133 Tina Calthorpe 1:19:12.

Lincoln Parkrun: 104th Amy Fowler 26:43.

Millfield Parkrun: 19th Andy Baker 22:39, 97th Cindy Baker 37:04.

Pontefract Parkrun: 35th Simon Porter 23:34, 178th Kirsten Porter 32:04, 218th Amanda Tindall 36:23.

Rother Valley Parkrun: 15th Paul Good 20:03.

Virtual Parkrun: Joe Shepherdson 26:41, Nicola Fowler 27:32, Martin McPheat 37:03.