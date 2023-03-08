Bridlington Road Runners sparkle at home East Yorkshire Cross Country League fixture

Bridlington Road Runners' leading runner at their home East Yorkshire Cross League fixture was James Wilson. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The men’s team finished in second place and the women’s team came home in third – both securing their best positions of the league season, writes John Edwards.

It meant the men finished in third place overall and the women sixth in the 10-team league.

On the challenging 5.25-mile course at Sewerby and Danes Dyke, James Wilson was third and led the Bridlington Road Runners men’s team home with Phill Taylor, Tom Mullen, James Briggs, Alan Feldberg and Joe Stenton all finishing in the first 35 finishers.

The athletes race away from the start at Bridlington Road Runners' East Yorkshire Cross Country League fixture.

Four more in yellow and black finished in the top 50 to help increase the scores of the opposing clubs.

Mim Ireland was 13th female and first Bridlington finisher, with Clare Gummerson, Becky Clifton and Kerry Whitehead all chipping in with valuable points.

At the end of season presentation, Bridlington claimed a number of individual awards.

James Wilson was second male and first over 40, with Phill Taylor fourth and second in the over 40s age category.

Kerry Whitehead was second over 40s ladies and Bridlington claimed a double in the over 70s category, thanks to the consistent efforts of Chris Yeomans and Pat Bielby.

East Yorkshire Cross Country League, Sewerby, BRR results: Men: 3rd James Wilson 34:27, 7th Phill Taylor 35:06, 12th Tom Mullen 35:47, 18th James Briggs 37:02, 30th Alan Feldberg 39:06, 34th Joe Stenton 39:27, 41st Paul Good 40:52, 45th Steve Wilson 41:32, 46th Adam Dyas 42:12, 48th Simon Ellerker 42:29, 57th Chris Price 43:39, 62nd Micah Gibson 44:06, 64th Graham Lonsdale 44:19, 84th Damian Probett 47:08, 91st Chris Yeomans 48:14, 101st Stuart Gent 52:13, 106th Andrew Gibson 53:11, 113th Paul Brown 56:43, 125th Rob Calthorpe 1:19:00.

