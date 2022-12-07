The runners get under way at Sunday's Santa Chase in Bridlington PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

On home turf, Bridlington had four top 10 finishers, but none could catch Barnsley AC’s Gareth Cooke who won at Sewerby by a handsome margin of two-and-a-half minutes, writes John Edwards.

Nick Jordan was second, a handful of seconds ahead of Simon Ellerker, with Paul Good sixth and Nick Craggs back in the top 10 for the first time in several months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ted Imeson was the club’s fastest junior and Becky Miller was third female.

A runner in action at Santa Chase

Christie Trower picked up the only PB at Sewerby, her second in consecutive weeks, but there were PBs further afield.

Richard Kirkpatrick’s rapid improvement saw him take eighth spot at the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun, where Stephen Eblet also picked up a PB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back at Sewerby, Stuart Gent clocked up his 150th Parkrun, junior Ethan Jones reached 100 and Josh Miller ran his 50th Parkrun.

Bridlington Road Runners’ Phill Taylor led the way at the Bridlington Santa Dash on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getting in the festive spirit at the Bridlington Santa Chase race last weekend

Bridlington Road Runners results round-up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sewerby Parkrun: 2nd Nick Jordan 20 minutes 34 seconds, 3rd Simon Ellerker 20:39, 6th Paul Good 21:23, 10th Nick Craggs 21:38, 11th Ashley Porter 21:44, 15th Ted Imeson (junior) 22:29, 16th Steve Wilson 22:37, 19th Justin Choat 23:06, 20th Chris Price 23:09, 21st Greg Miller 23:25, 22nd Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:25 (3rd Female), 24th Annabelle Miller (jnr) 23:40, 25th Josh Taylor 23:40, 26 T J Choat (jnr) 23:44, 30th Alan Feldberg 24:31, 31st Graham Lonsdale 24:35, 37th Christie Trower 25:25 Personal Best, 38th Gillian Taylor 25:33, 40th Jason Pointez 25:38, 41st Jonathan Ogden 25:38, 43rd Andrew Gibson 25:53, 46th Amy Fowler 25:57, 47th Patricia Bielby 26:00, 48th Ian Haywood 26:24, 53rd James Riley 26:51, 56th Simon Porter 27:29, 58th Angela Bailey 27:51, 60th Joshua Miller (jnr) 28:07, 62nd Keren Miller 28:10, 69th Paul Brown 29:35, 74th Stuart Gent 29:58, 77th Lynda Gent 30:30, 78 Ethan Jones (jnr) 30:34, 82nd Lucinda Gibson 31:13, 84th Anne Kelly 31:24, 85th Kyle Tibbett (jnr) 31:34, 90th Pete Royal 31:57, 102 Erin Jones (jnr) 33:37, 107th Mary Yates 34:11, 122nd L M E Choat (jnr) 37:17, 123rd Kirsten Porter 37:18, 124th Emma Choat 37:19, 125th Janet Downes 37:33, 126th Amanda Porter 37:33, 131st Adam Thomas 39:01, 137th Linda Hall 41:18.

Chevin Forest Parkrun: 102nd Sandra Orlando 45:35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goole Parkrun: 22nd Andy Baker 23:37.

Santa Chase runners

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull Parkrun: 22nd Martin Hutchinson 20:03.

North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun: 8th Richard Kirkpatrick 21:24 PB, 25th Dave Bond 23:56, 32nd Stephen Eblet 25:08 PB, 49th Susan Bond 27:45, 83rd Tina Calthorpe 42:58.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temple Newsam Parkrun: 95th James Briggs 35:34.

Virtual parkrun 5K - 3rd December: Phill Taylor 23:01, Di Raper 34:46.

Advertisement Hide Ad

York Yuletide Trail Run 5 miles: 8th Simon Walters 37:11, 34th Kay Walters 46:39.