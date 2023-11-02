Bridlington Road Runners' Louise Taylor in action at the Sewerby parkrun on Saturday morning. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The task is that 40 members run a mile and it ends at the rugby club where the celebration dinner is being held, writes Thomas Fynn.

Sewerby parkrun saw 196 take to the course on Saturday for the weekly timed 5k event, and a top two for the home club with Phill Taylor completing the course in a blistering time of 17:48, followed home by clubmate James Wilson in 18:45, Adam Thomas finished the top three places coming in fifth overall on the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Good’s rehab is going well as he finished strongly in the Leeds Race Best 5k with a gun time of 19:38.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parkrunners get under way at this weekend's Sewerby-based event.

Barnsley parkrun was a family event for the Porter family with Simon Kirsten and Amanda in attendance all with strong times.

Dominic Bond was first at the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun with a time of 17:49.

Danielle Whitehouse was at Lincoln parkrun, completing in 34:16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only BRR in action in any event other than the parkrun events was Les Thornton at the Wistow 10k, on Sunday, Les finished with a wonderful time of 54:05.

The girls powered through for BRR juniors this weekend providing eye-catching performances at local park runs.

Annabelle Miller continued to show her prowess over the challenge of a waterlogged Sewerby parkrun with a second female finisher performance of 23.33. Rebecca Miller followed her sister in 25.40.

Joshua Miller 25.42 and Alfie Briggs 31.20 completed the yellow and black representation at their home event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile at Hull Parkrun, junior girls Oceane Price and Lily Choat took the JW10 first and second finishers with personal best performances.

In her final run in the age category, Oceane signed off with a typically determined run of 23.19 for a PB and first sub-24-minute 5k.