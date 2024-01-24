Bridlington Road Runners sparkle at Sewerby parkrun and Brass Monkey York half-marathon
The decision to shorten the course did not diminish the efforts of the BRR Adults and Juniors as overall a total of 123 representatives took part in the Saturday morning event.
Phill Taylor led the senior Bridlington Road Runners home, Paul Good, Dean Hyde and Adam Dyas were close behind to finish in the top four.
Tyler Choat and Charlie Smith from the junior section both finished in the top 20 of 123 runners.
All times recorded for the runners had an additional 15 minutes added to ensure the integrity of course records.
Tyler was first home in 11th with a finish time recorded as 36:25 with Charlie Smith hot on his heels in 37:26.
Lily Choat, with 43:59, and Alfie Briggs, 53:29, showed great determination as amongst the youngest to complete the course in such challenging conditions.
Sunday saw the iconic race in York, The Brass Monkey, in much kinder weather, on a mostly flat course, great for anyone looking for a good time over a half marathon distance.
Danny Brunton took time away from his own longer style of racing to finish first for the Bridlington club in 1:16:49, Dominic Bond was hot on the heels of Brunton in 1:17:41 but impressing the field most was the relentless runner Martin Hutchinson, after last year’s disappointment of a DNF at the Yorkshire Marathon who put in a blistering run to complete the course in 1:34:58.
Just slightly ahead of Martin was Adam Thomas to take third in club places. Heidi Baker was first lady with Gillian Taylor and Charlotte Jallow completing the top three ladies.
Brass Monkey Half Marathon provisional results: 89th Danny Brunton 1:16:49, 109th Dominic Bond. 1:17:54, 543rd Adam Thomas. 1:32:34, 630th Martin Hutchinson 1:34:58, 932nd Simon Ellerker 1:44:32, 1042nd Micah Gibson 1:48:14, 1334th Andrew Gibson. 1:59:29, 1413th Josh Taylor. 2:04:00, 1449th Heidi Baker. 2:06:35, 1502nd Gillian Taylor 2:10:24, 1636th Charlotte Jallow 2:22:09, 1679th Catherine Brittan 2:40:01.