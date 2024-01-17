Bridlington Road Runners sport club colours in tribute to fellow member David Pring’s father

Saturday’s Sewerby parkrun was tinged with sadness, as long-standing Bridlington Road Runners club member David Pring sadly lost his father after a long battle with illness.

Bridlington Road Runners members show off their club colours in tribute to fellow member David Pring's father. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

David asked fellow club members to commemorate his father by wearing the club running top in his memory, writes Thomas Fynn.

The parkrun events team were also informed during the week that another parkrun regular had passed away, Jim Roberts of Driffield Striders, who was well known by all that attended and will be sorely missed.

Everyone from Sewerby parkrun and BRR send their deepest condolences at this difficult time.

Brid Road Runner Nick Jordan leads from the start of the Sewerby parkrun, a race he won on Saturday. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

A chilly morning greeted 197 attendees to the 560th event in the parkrun calendar, and it was a straight 1-2-3 for the Bridlington men.

Nick Jordan was the first finisher in 19:33 followed in by club teammate Paul Good only five seconds later.

There was a battle for third place as Adam Dyas saw off first timer Katelyn Walker, who was first lady finisher, by a second to make it a clean sweep for the home club.

Club chairman Martin Hutchinson, who is in good form at present, also celebrated his 150th Sewerby parkrun.

Two girls took the plaudits for BRR Juniors at Sewerby parkrun this weekend.

Oceane Price and Lily Choat secured first-place finishes for the their respective age groups with personal best performances.

Oceane's 23:53 best time over the course not only secured first JW11-14 but also the third female overall position as the youngster continued her excellent winter form.

Lily took 52 seconds off her previous best effort to record a PB of 28:13 at Sewerby.

Ted Imeson was the first junior over the finish line with a time of 22:18, Tyler Choat 23:20, Charlie Smith 24:03, Erin Gummerson 24:26, Maelys Price 26:20, Charlie Johnson 29:42.

Alfie Briggs took on Goole parkrun for the first time and the BRR junior ran the course in 39:38 along with his father James.