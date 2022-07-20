Bridlington Road Runners team claim victory at 37th Yorkshire Wolds Half Marathon

Bridlington Road Runners chairman Martin Hutchinson in action at Sewerby Parkrun Photo by TCF Photography

Held as part of The Bishop Wilton Show and Craft Fair, it offers a scenic and challenging course through the picturesque Yorkshire Wolds.

Bridlington took the men’s team prize in what is the final time the race is being run.

James Wilson was third, Phill Taylor fifth and Joe Shepherdson not far behind to clinch the prize.

Heidi Baker claimed a PB for the course, with Jo Dagnan and Colin Parcell, who only missed four of the 37 half-marathons, also representing the club

Also in blistering form was Scott Hargreaves, who completed the Doncaster Town Centre 5k in a tremendous time of 15 minutes and 52 seconds.

Sewerby Parkrun returned to its usual course, after a few weeks of changes while work was carried out on the footpaths.

Dan Cawthorne led the BRR contingent home, and he was fourth overall in 19:13, just 19 seconds behind the winner.

Bridlington Road Runners' Tina Calthorpe, left, runs her 350th Parkrun, alongside husband Rob

It was a big day for one of the club’s smallest runners, with junior Lily Choat celebrating her 50th Parkrun.

For personal bests, the club had to look further afield. Kay Walters, Kara Mainprize and Jenny Chambers all beat their previous bests at North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun at Wykeham, where Tina Calthorpe clocked up her 350th Parkrun.

Results, Doncaster Town Centre: 20 Scott Hargreaves 15:52

Yorkshire Wolds Half marathon, Bishop Wilton: 3 James Wilson 1:21:51, 5 Phill Taylor 01:25:16, Joe Shepherdson 1:35:04, Joanna Dagnan 1:44:56, Heidi Baker 2:10:08, Colin Parcell 2:50

Sewerby Parkrun: 4 Dan Cawthorn 19:13, 6 James Briggs 19:35 12 Martin Hutchinson 20:57, 19 Adam Dyas 22:17, 23 Justin Choat 22:44, 29 T J Choat (jnr) 23:09, 35 Graham Lonsdale 23:43, 38 Alan Feldberg 23:52, 40 Micah Gibson (jnr) 24:14, 43 Andy Baker 24:47, 44 Jonathan Ogden 24:56, 45 Luke Duffill 25:25, 51 Simon Porter 25:57, 53 Patricia Bielby 26:07, 70 Paul Brown 27:38, 74 Jane Welbourn 28:19, 95 Anne Kelly 29:49, 100 Emilie Cawthorn 30:20, 101 Pete Royal 30:23, 111 Dave Pring 31:08, 114 Erin Jones (jnr) 31:14, 116 Ethan Jones (jnr) 31:45, 119 Lucinda Gibson 32:00, 130 Kevin Sissons 33:43, 132 Stuart Bowes 34:18, 164 L M E Choat (jnr) 38:59, 165 Janet Downes 39:00, 166 Kirsten Porter 39:01, 167 Amanda Tindall 39:01, 168 Emma Choat 39:03, 169 Debbie Duffill 39:41, 173 David Duffill 40:11, 175 Cindy Baker 41:37, 176 Linda Hall 41:38

Ancholme Valley Way Parkrun: 109 Amy Fowler 36:41

Dalby Forest Parkrun: 10 Simon Ellerker 20:41, 34 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 23:45, 35 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:45, 36 Keren Miller 23:45, 55 Joshua Miller (jnr) 26:21, 56 Greg Miller 26:21, 100 Stuart Gent 31:40, 113 Lynda Gent 33:42

Heslington Parkrun: 91 Jane Probett 30:20

North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun: 44 Kay Walters 24:34 (PB), 50 Kara Mainprize 24:56 (PB), 99 Yvonne Shawcross 28:52, 127 Jenny Chambers 31:35 (PB), 171 Tina Calthorpe 41:54, 172 Rob Calthorpe 41:54

Virtual Parkrun: Nicola Fowler 28:29

Humber Athletics Open Series, Scunthorpe

Daniel Imeson - 6th in U15 boys

Kyra Leary - 10th in U13 girls Pentathlon

Hope Adams - 2nd in U13 70m hurdles in 21.8s and 9th in U13 200 in 40.8s

Louie Dixon - 6th in U13 long jump with 3.22m and 7th in the U13 boys 100 with 15.9s