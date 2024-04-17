Bridlington Road Runners trio impress at the Manchester Marathon
The conditions were favourable with low wind and cloud coverage broken by intermittent sunshine, writes Tom Fynn.
The course is mainly flat, Wilson finished the course in an impressive time of 2:46:02 with Bond only four minutes behind in 2:50:22.
Richardson completed the Bridlington representation with a strong time of 4:18:43.
Closer to home on Saturday the weekly timed 5k Sewerby parkrun remains as popular as ever as 274 participants headed to the cliff tops.
Last week all top four places were filled by the yellow and blacks of Bridlington, James Briggs was a man on a mission as he completed the undulating course in a blistering time of 17:59 setting himself a new PB along the way.
B ut, not to be outdone, Matthew Colling was next home earning himself a PB also with a superb run of 19:10.
Dean Hyde and Nick Jordan couldn’t be separated as they both clocked 19:32 on the finish line.
Micah Gibson managed to get just ahead of pacer Martin Hutchinson, who is looking very strong at the moment, to record himself a PB of 21:03 just three seconds ahead of Hutchinson.
Louise Taylor continues with her excellent progress too, finishing as first senior female for the home club.
Veteran Patricia Bielby remains strong along with club compatriot Gillian Taylor who completed the top three Bridlington Road Runners senior ladies at Sewerby.
Weather conditions turned the City of Hull Champagne League into a mudfest on Tuesday as the athletes moved to Beverley Westwood, a 3.4-mile race.
L eading the way in for the club is chairman Martin Hutchinson who managed the conditions well to be the first finisher for Bridlington.
Andy Long was the second BRR athlete, but impressing most was Christian Bowes whom finished second in handicap, Stuart Bowes, Heidi Baker and David Foster all completed the race with very strong times.