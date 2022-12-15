Bridlington Road Runners trio sparkle at chilly Bishop Wilton East Yorkshire Cross Country League fixture

The Bridlington Road Runners squad line up at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League fixture at Bishop Wilton

Some of the team had felt that the weather had been almost too nice for the first two rounds of the East Yorkshire Cross Country League, but the third event more than made up for it, writes John Edwards.

Freezing temperatures meant the route at Bishop Wilton was shortened to keep everybody safe, and numbers were slightly down than in previous events.

But competition was still hot, with seven of the 10 clubs involved all having a top 10 finisher.

The runners get under way at the Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday morning

Bridlington claimed three of the top 10, with James Wilson fourth, Tom Mullen sixth and Danny Brunton in ninth spot.

But the next point scorers were Andrew Yeomans, Adam Thomas and Simon Walters, in 39th, 43rd and 47th, which meant BRR finished third again.

They have maintained third in the overall standings and it seems that Pocklington in fourth are too far behind, so the challenge in the rest of the season will be to try to close the gap to Beverley in second.

The women’s team was somewhat depleted and it meant all four finishers scored points. Clare Gummerson was fastest in 20th place, with Kerry Whitehead, Pat Bielby and Dom Webster also contributing to the total.

Bridlington had to settle for eighth spot at Bishop Wilton and have fallen to seventh in the overall standings, and will be aiming to get back in front of Driffield Striders when the series resumes in the New Year.

Icy conditions also impacted numbers at Sewerby Parkrun, where the field failed to make it into triple figures for the first time in more than a year.

Phill Taylor was the only runner to break 20 minutes and won by almost 30 seconds. Nick Jordan, Ashley Porter and Paul Good were third, fourth and sixth and Rebecca Miller was third female and 18th overall.

Remarkably, given the conditions underfoot, there was one PB, from Clare Gummerson, who took five seconds off her previous best time.

