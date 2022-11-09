News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Road Runners Under-13s girls impress in national cross country relays

On Saturday, BRR sent a team to compete in the National Cross Country Relays in Mansfield, against the best young runners in the country.

By Andy Bloomfield
The Bridlington trio line up at the National Cross Country Relays
Annabelle Miller, Hope Adams and Becky Miller finished a commendable 64th in the under-13 girls category.

National XC Relays, Mansfield: Bridlington RR: Team 64th, 44 Rebecca Miller 8:32.40, 71 Hope Adams 12:43.85, 31 Annabelle Miller 8:44.65​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Sewerby Parkrun: 1 James Wilson 17:37, 3 Phill Taylor 18:31, 8 Nick Jordan 20:03, 14 Paul Good 21:14, 19 Adam Dyas 21:36, 22 Martin Hutchinson 22:03, 26 Ted Imeson (jnr) 23:01, 27 Micah Gibson (jnr) 23:09, 29 Dan Cawthorn 23:13, 30 Chris Price 23:16, 32 T J Choat (jnr) 23:34, 38 Simon Ellerker 24:21, 45 Joshua Miller (jnr) 25:23, 47 Greg Miller 25:34, 49 Amy Fowler 25:45, 55 Chris Humphries 26:08, 60 Dominique Webster 26:47, 62 Stuart Gent 27:18, 65 Luke Duffill 27:27, 76 Emilie Cawthorn 28:27, 81 Simon Porter 28:37, 83 Damian Probett 28:48, 94 Christie Trower 29:20, 97 Paul Brown 29:27, 102 Patricia Bielby 30:21, 111 Amanda Tindall 31:18, 112 Pete Royal 31:21, 113 Lucinda Gibson 31:23, 117 Dave Pring 32:12, 120 Jane Probett 32:41, 126 L M E Choat (jnr) 33:11, 127 Justin Choat 33:12, 128 Kirsten Porter 33:14, 133 James Briggs 33:42, 134 Stuart Bowes 33:43, 153 Kevin Sissons 36:27, 156 David Duffill 36:50, 159 Debbie Duffill 37:27, 165 Adam Thomas 37:56, 167 Linda Hall 38:34

Dalby Parkrun: 26 Stephen Eblet 25:03

North Yorks Water Park Parkrun: 84 Di Raper 36:05

Cinder Track Parkrun: Jenny Chambers 30:34

Virtual Parkrun: Martin McPheat 26:17 Nicola Fowler 28:20

