Bridlington Road Runners Under-13s girls impress in national cross country relays
On Saturday, BRR sent a team to compete in the National Cross Country Relays in Mansfield, against the best young runners in the country.
Annabelle Miller, Hope Adams and Becky Miller finished a commendable 64th in the under-13 girls category.
National XC Relays, Mansfield: Bridlington RR: Team 64th, 44 Rebecca Miller 8:32.40, 71 Hope Adams 12:43.85, 31 Annabelle Miller 8:44.65
Sewerby Parkrun: 1 James Wilson 17:37, 3 Phill Taylor 18:31, 8 Nick Jordan 20:03, 14 Paul Good 21:14, 19 Adam Dyas 21:36, 22 Martin Hutchinson 22:03, 26 Ted Imeson (jnr) 23:01, 27 Micah Gibson (jnr) 23:09, 29 Dan Cawthorn 23:13, 30 Chris Price 23:16, 32 T J Choat (jnr) 23:34, 38 Simon Ellerker 24:21, 45 Joshua Miller (jnr) 25:23, 47 Greg Miller 25:34, 49 Amy Fowler 25:45, 55 Chris Humphries 26:08, 60 Dominique Webster 26:47, 62 Stuart Gent 27:18, 65 Luke Duffill 27:27, 76 Emilie Cawthorn 28:27, 81 Simon Porter 28:37, 83 Damian Probett 28:48, 94 Christie Trower 29:20, 97 Paul Brown 29:27, 102 Patricia Bielby 30:21, 111 Amanda Tindall 31:18, 112 Pete Royal 31:21, 113 Lucinda Gibson 31:23, 117 Dave Pring 32:12, 120 Jane Probett 32:41, 126 L M E Choat (jnr) 33:11, 127 Justin Choat 33:12, 128 Kirsten Porter 33:14, 133 James Briggs 33:42, 134 Stuart Bowes 33:43, 153 Kevin Sissons 36:27, 156 David Duffill 36:50, 159 Debbie Duffill 37:27, 165 Adam Thomas 37:56, 167 Linda Hall 38:34
Dalby Parkrun: 26 Stephen Eblet 25:03
North Yorks Water Park Parkrun: 84 Di Raper 36:05
Cinder Track Parkrun: Jenny Chambers 30:34
Virtual Parkrun: Martin McPheat 26:17 Nicola Fowler 28:20