Phill Taylor, of Bridlington Road Runners, secured ninth place while pushing a buggy at the Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday morning. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Paul Good continues to improve and was hot on the heels of clubmate Jordan, writes Tom Fynn.

Jo Dagnan brought up third place in the club ranking and taking second female along with 1st LV40. Graham Lonsdale impressed especially after taking on the gruelling Endure 24 last time out to land 1st Male V55 and Dianne Palmer was 1st Lady V55.

Ted Imeson showed his strength to take fourth in the 3k Withernsea Fun Run.

Bridlington Road Runner Micah Gibson, blue shirt, battles his way to a 17th-placed finish at the Sewerby Parkrun.

Sewerby parkrun attracted an impressive 283 finishers, Good putting in a top display again as first BRR athlete home in sixth overall.

Phil Taylor was next home in ninth, pushing his youngest son Jude in a buggy on the undulating course.

Dominic Bond, Martin Hutchinson, and Dave Bond represented the Brid club at North Yorkshire Park parkrun, while James Wilson won Sandringham parkrun.

Micah Gibson signed off his final parkrun as a BRR Junior with a 21:50 finish to lead the youngsters home at Sewerby.

The first of two excellent, back-to-back performances over the weekend for Ted Imeson saw him finish first JM11-14 in 23:01, Tyler Choat was next home in 24:01, with sisters Oceane and Maelys Price in 25:30 and 26:29, the returning Alexander Fynn put in a significant effort to finish in 29:01, Florence Kirkpatrick 30:29 and 30:50 Lily Choat completed the field for the junior section.

Provisional details have been announced for the East Yorkshire Cross Country League and for anyone wanting to get back into running the club now offers an improver and beginners session every other Thursday, check out the club’s social media channels for more details.

X country dates. Race 1 - Bishop Wilton 8th Oct, 5.7 miles hosted by Pock; Race 2 - Welton 12th Nov, 6.5 miles hosted by Goole & Selby; Race 3 - Ravenscar 10th Dec, 6 miles hosted by Scarborough & Wolds; Race 4 - Sledmere 7th Jan 24, 7 miles hosted by Driffield; Race 5 - Drewton 11th Feb, 6.6 miles hosted by Bev & CoH; Race 6 - Sewerby 3rd March, 5.5 miles hosted by Brid & EHH.

