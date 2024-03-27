Bridlington Road Runners veteran Phill Taylor edged out by young Scarborough star Harry Butterworth
A cool and blustery morning greeted 204 runners, joggers and walkers to the weekly 5k run, the wind was biting as the athletes headed towards the coastguard station with the wind in the faces, writes Tom Fynn.
Harry Butterworth, of Scarborough AC, took first position in a blistering time of 16:29, two minutes behind was veteran Taylor. Brid Road Runners James Briggs, Paul Good and Nick Jordan completed the top five.
For the home club’s junior members Teddy Imeson was first over the finish line in 22:10.
Tyler Choat, with 22:31, Alfie Verner 23:38 and Florence Kirkpatrick 33:36 also represented the BRR juniors.
In the ladies section it was Louise Taylor, making a welcome return to her previous strong form after the birth of her second child, veteran Patricia Bielby and Amy Fowler, who led the way for the BRR women.
This Saturday sees another Pacer event at the Sewerby course.
Anyone who wants to improve their time or take part as a pacer please get in touch with the Sewerby parkrun events team, details can be found via Bridlington Road Runners social media platforms and Sewerby Parkrun on Facebook.
Elsewhere, for the juniors, East Park was the venue for standout performances for sisters Oceane and Maelys Price, as both sliced more than 30 seconds off their previous best performances at the Hull parkrun.
Oceane followed a very impressive silver medal at the East Riding Sports Partnership Cross Country with a 22:21 finish around the 5k course.
Maelys ran in her first sub 24-minute at a parkrun event to record a new course PB of 23:43.
At the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun, BRR ace Dominic Bond continued his good form with a second-place finish.
Steve Wilson put in a strong performance to earn himself a PB with a sixth-place finish, and Dave Bond, 30th, rounded the top three for BRR at the event.
Simon Porter, Susan Bond, Amanda and Kirsten Porter also ran at the event.
On Saturday night Andy Baker took on the Hell on the Humber Mad Hatter event.
In an endurance style race with participants aiming to complete as many laps as possible, Baker put in a staggering eight laps to complete just short of 32 miles in 5 hours 35:54.
Paul Good led the way for BRR on Sunday morning at the Ali Clarke Memorial 10k, formerly known as the Dalton Dash, an undulating road race on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds.
Matthew Colling was second for the Brid men along with Steve Wilson and Stuart Gent, Lyn Gent was the only female entrant finishing in just over the hour.