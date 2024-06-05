Bridlington Road Runners veteran Phill Taylor leads the way at Sewerby parkrun

Brid Road Runners veteran Phill Taylor leads the way at Sewerby parkrun.

​Saturday saw the numbers rise once again at Sewerby parkrun where normal service was resumed as Bridlington Road Runners veteran Phill Taylor blew others away to claim first spot at the five-kilometre event.

Despite the chill and blustery conditions on the clifftops 199 entrants took part and ran walked or jogged the course, writes Tom Fynn.

Jason Westmoreland landed second place for the Bridlington Road Runners men and Paul Good, who remains consistent, in third to complete in just over 20 minutes.

Impressing again though on the day was Louise Taylor whose form has improved week on week to claim first Brid Road Runner lady yet again, and making up the top three BRR ladies were junior sisters Oceane and Maelys Price.

Runners tackle the cool breeze at Sewerby parkrun. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The parkrun team are always on the lookout for volunteers each week. For more information contact the park run team at Sewerby via email at [email protected]

​In other junior action an away day at Albert Park in Middlesbrough saw Tyler Choat secure an event Personal Best with a powerful 21:08 run in the sun at the town's central parkrun.

Lily Choat followed her brother over the line for the yellow and black in 27:37.

Anyone interested in joining BRR, training is on Tuesdays and Thursdays, members meet at leisure world 6.15pm with groups for all abilities, the club has regular trips away and many events exclusive to members.