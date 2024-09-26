Bridlington Road Runners veteran Phill Taylor leads the way at Sewerby parkrun

The Brid RUFC players and coaches before Sewerby parkrun.

Bridlington Road Runners stalwart Phill Taylor led the way at Sewerby parkrun on Saturday.

The event saw 237 athletes tackle the clifftops on Saturday morning where the weather was a challenge against a stiff breeze back along the cliffs, writes Tom Fynn.

Taylor led the charge for BRR but it was a battle against Sheffield club athlete David Millns where only 3 seconds separated them, for Phill to complete the course first, in the club rankings Adam Dyas was next home, and the ever improving Martin Hutchinson took a break from pacing duties to grab third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Woodhouse along with his Dad celebrated running a 100 Parkruns along with canine companion Ralph who completed his first event.

Brid Road Runners veteran Phill Taylor, orange top, won the Sewerby parkrun on Saturday morning. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

BRR’s Louise Taylor was in fine form earning a PB as first female finisher and 12th overall in 21:34. Gillian Taylor who is also improving week on week took second with Patricia Bielby completing the top three.

Also on the course were Bridlington RUFC juniors with coaches Lee and Dale Warley, raising funds for a juniors trip.

Sewerby parkrun would also like to remind everyone that on October 19 the event celebrates its 600th event and encourages as many people as possible to join in with the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fair contingent of BRR took in the Beverley parkrun with James Briggs leading the way, Steve Wilson earned a PB as did Dan Cawthorn.

The Bridlington RUFC juniors and coaches tackle the Sewerby parkrun to raise funds for a trip away.

Paul Good and Graham Ellerker also took in the course.

At Conyngham the Gibson family of Micah, Lucinda and Andrew all had good times as did Ed Husband at Hull parkrun.

Helena Smith along with Yvonne and Graham Shawcross took on the Doddington Hall event, whilst Graham Lonsdale and Janet Downes, were in Newbury.

Rob Calthorpe impressed at North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun to complete in 35 minutes, Chris Price ran at the Pavilion gardens while Chris Yeomans completed the Poolsbrook event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday saw the juniors at the Cleethorpes open track meeting, Oceane Price, Alfie Verner, Riley Marsh and Tyler Choat ran extremely well.

Alan Feldberg took on the Robin Hood 100, a route through Sherwood Forest, in the homeland of the outlaw, with a cut-off time of 30 hours Alan completed the event in around 24 hours.