Bridlington Road Runners members line up at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League fixture at Beverley Westwood.

The women enjoyed their best performance of the season so far, with 95 points putting them in sixth place on the day, and lifting them to sixth in the overall standings, writes John Edwards.

Mim Ireland led Bridlington home, 13th overall, and she was backed up by Clare Gummerson, Kerry Whitehead and Becky Clifton, who contributed to the team’s score.

It means with one race left, Brid’s ladies are just a handful of points behind fifth-placed Driffield Striders and will be looking to reel their local rivals in at the final race.

Kerry Whitehead in action for Brid Road Runners at Beverley.

The Brid men finished in fourth at Beverley, after four consecutive third-placed finishes. James Wilson and Danny Brunton were sixth and seventh over the 6.2-mile course, Phill Taylor, James Briggs, Alan Feldberg and Tony Smith all contributed to the team total.

Brid were beaten into third spot by Goole Viking Striders for the first time this season, but remain comfortably on course to finish in the bronze medal spot in the overall standings.

East Yorkshire Cross Country League Round Five: Men: 6 James Wilson 37:41 7 Danny Brunton 37:47 14 Phill Taylor 39:06 31 James Briggs 40:48 56 Alan Feldberg 43:40 64 Tony Smith 44:05 68 Adam Dyas 44:33 69 Adam Thomas 44:35 71 Paul Good 44:47 74 Simon Ellerker 45:29 94 Steve Wilson 48:07 103 John Nolan 48:50 114 Micah Gibson 49:50 139 Stuart Gent 53:46 144 Andrew Gibson 54:36 148 Chris Yeomans 55:24 151 Damian Probett 57:41 156 Paul Brown 59:11 171 David Pring 1:08:41

Women: 13 Miriam Ireland 47:11 17 Clare Gummerson 48:12 33 Kerry Whitehead 51:24 35 Becky Clifton 52:07 51 Pat Bielby 53:47 57 Hayley Spiers 57:39 61 Heidi Baker 58:12 75 Lyn Gent 1 01:41 78 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 1:02:49 91 Jane Probett 1:09:39 102 Tina Calthorpe 1:31:12.

Bridlington's Damien Probett in action at Beverley Westwood.

Beverley Parkrun: 13 Dan Cawthorn 20:49

Clumber Park Parkrun: 149 Paul Raper 32:10 156 Di Raper 32:56 PB

Worsley Woods Parkrun: 296 Anne Kelly 33:00

N Yorks Water Park Parkrun: 3 Dominic Bond 19:24 PB 30 Dave Bond 24:03 40 Kay Walters 24:50 142 Susan Bond 1:00:25

Forest Rec Parkrun: 92 Angela Bailey 27:04

