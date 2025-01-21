Bridlington Rovers Pandas prove too strong for Leven MC Reserves

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 07:00 BST
Bridlington Rovers Pandas, maroon kit, proved too strong for Leven MC Reserves. Photo by TCF PhotographyBridlington Rovers Pandas, maroon kit, proved too strong for Leven MC Reserves. Photo by TCF Photography
Bridlington Rovers Pandas, maroon kit, proved too strong for Leven MC Reserves. Photo by TCF Photography
​Bridlington Rovers Pandas continued their excellent start to the year with a superb 4-1 home success against basement team Leven Members Club Reserves to pull further away from the wrong end of the Right Car East Riding County Football League Division Two table.

The Pandas coach Martin Richardson said: “Another three points as we secured back-to-back victories after a dominant performance.

"We controlled the game throughout playing some lovely football creating lots of chances and on another day could have been double figures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We raced into a three-nil half-time lead through Rob Philpott, Ricky Sharp and Joe Pilmoor.

Bridlington Rovers Pandas, maroon kit, proved too strong for Leven MC Reserves. Photo by TCF PhotographyBridlington Rovers Pandas, maroon kit, proved too strong for Leven MC Reserves. Photo by TCF Photography
Bridlington Rovers Pandas, maroon kit, proved too strong for Leven MC Reserves. Photo by TCF Photography

"In the second half we continued to dominate and got a deserved fourth through Jamie Murray.

"We should have scored more but it wasn’t to be and Leven scored a late consolation which denied us the clean sheet we deserved.

"But we are delighted to get the three points and we go again next Saturday with another big game against Hornsea Town Reserves.” Philpott was also named as the man of the match for the victorious home side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richardson added: “We are delighted with the result and also with the performance.

"We maybe should have scored more goals but overall I am really pleased with the progress that we have made over the last few weeks.

"We’ve a couple of really big games coming up against teams in and around us in the league and I am hoping that our current good form continues.”

Related topics:Jamie Murray
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice