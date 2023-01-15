New recruit Pier Canta, left, and Chris Deegan were the Doubles winners in the Bridlington Table Tennis League Wednesday Night Round-Robin tournament.

Tom Ryan and Robert Deegan returned maximum points for Air Benders, writes Tony Wigley.

The James Gang were merciless as they overcame leaders Quality Service 6-3, Harrison James scored an excellent hat-trick, Leon James shot a brace and Carole James added a singles win. Kevin Raynor replied with two wins and Dave Brown claimed one singles win.

The Avengers recorded their best result of the season when they defeated second-placed Mad Batters 5-4.

Harrison James netted three wins for The James Gang in Division Two.

New signing Pier Canta scored a brilliant hat-trick on his debut, and Vicky Barton claimed a vital two points, but Alan Fumagalli struck twice and Phil Leach added one singles win in reply.

Cobras increased their lead at the top of Division One after their 7-2 victory over Barracudas, Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson both claimed maximum points, Julian James and Tony Wigley replied with one singles win each.

The Crazy Gang suffered a 4-3 reverse against James Builders, Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson and Gavin Smithies scored a singles win each, but Jacob James claimed a precious point and Simon James won three matches in straight sets, to secure victory.

Michael James narrowly beat brother Simon James 11-9 in the New Year Singles tournament final. Pier Canta and Chris Deegan won the Wednesday Night Round-robin Singles event.

