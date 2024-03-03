News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Table Tennis League: Cobras pull 10 points clear at top of Division One

Cobras went 10 points clear in Division One after their 7-2 victory over Vikings in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT

Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson both claimed maximum points, writes Tony Wigley.

Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson and Gavin Smithies each scored twice as Crazy Gang defeated James Builders 6-3, Jacob James shot a brace and Harrison James added one win in reply.

Barracudas remain fourth after beating Seasiders 6-3, Roy Hill claimed a hat-trick, Gerard Ferre struck twice and Tony Wigley added one singles win, Seasiders replied with a Hans Ebert brace and one singles win from John Ockenden.

Leaders Spin Doctors prevailed 5-4 over Air Benders in the big match in Division Two.

Gerard Ferre scored a decisive hat-trick, Patrick Tallant added a brace, but John Ockenden struck twice and singles from Tom Ryan and Joe Plant ensured a close finish.

The James Gang stayed in the race as they overcame Mad Batters 6-3 with a Harrison James hat-trick, a Leon James double and a vital singles win from Carole James.

Robert Deegan shot a brace and Simon Bekker added a win for the Batters.

The Avengers squeezed home 5-4 against Quality Service, Tina Crockford and Hans Ebert both claimed doubles and Luda Cronin added one singles win, Kevin Raynor scored a fine treble and Paul Senior supplied one win for Service.

Luda Cronin and Julian James won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.

