Bridlington Table Tennis League: Cobras pull 10 points clear at top of Division One

Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson both claimed maximum points, writes Tony Wigley.

Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson and Gavin Smithies each scored twice as Crazy Gang defeated James Builders 6-3, Jacob James shot a brace and Harrison James added one win in reply.

Barracudas remain fourth after beating Seasiders 6-3, Roy Hill claimed a hat-trick, Gerard Ferre struck twice and Tony Wigley added one singles win, Seasiders replied with a Hans Ebert brace and one singles win from John Ockenden.

Leaders Spin Doctors prevailed 5-4 over Air Benders in the big match in Division Two.

Gerard Ferre scored a decisive hat-trick, Patrick Tallant added a brace, but John Ockenden struck twice and singles from Tom Ryan and Joe Plant ensured a close finish.

The James Gang stayed in the race as they overcame Mad Batters 6-3 with a Harrison James hat-trick, a Leon James double and a vital singles win from Carole James.

Robert Deegan shot a brace and Simon Bekker added a win for the Batters.

The Avengers squeezed home 5-4 against Quality Service, Tina Crockford and Hans Ebert both claimed doubles and Luda Cronin added one singles win, Kevin Raynor scored a fine treble and Paul Senior supplied one win for Service.