Paul Wilkinson bagged a hat-trick as The Crazy Gang hammered Scorpions 9-0 in Division One of the Bridlington Table Tennis League PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson and Julian James were all unbeaten, and they are now just five points behind the leaders.

Cobras beat a spirited Penholders 6-3 thanks to hat-tricks from Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson, but Alan Fumagalli, Ethan Marshall and Rory Bagnall had a win each in reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barracudas climbed up into fourth place after their 6-3 victory over James Builders.

Caron Holdsworth bagged a maximum for The Crazy Gang

Chris Deegan scored a treble, Tony Wigley shot a brace and Phil Parcell claimed one win, but a double from Evan James and a Jacob James single secured third place for the Builders.

Quality Service maintained their 100% record and they increased their lead to 11 points in Division Two, when they triumphed 7-2 over The Avengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Raynor and Paul Senior both claimed maximum points and Dave Brown added a single, but The Avengers moved up into fourth position with singles from Vicky Barton and Phil Parcell.

Martin’s Knights stunned promotion hopefuls Mad Batters as they squeezed home 5-4 with a brilliant Jon Bell hat-trick and a vital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Senior scored a treble for Quality Service in Division Two

brace from Patrick Tallant. Robert Deegan struck twice and one each from Phil Leach and Alan Fumagalli in reply for Mad Batters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special mention for Artur Bejer who made an impressive debut for the Knights.

Quality Service's Kevin Raynor scooped a maximum in Division Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julian James in action for The Crazy Gang

Artur Bejer made an impressive debut for Martin's Knights in Division Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad