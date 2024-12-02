Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One leaders Cobras hammer Vikings 9-0

Bridlington Table Tennis League action

​Division One leaders Cobras were merciless as they overwhelmed Vikings 9-0 in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Chris Deegan, Peter Clarkson and Neil Thomas each returned maximum points, writes Tony Wigley.

Crazy Gang defeated James Builders 6-3 thanks to a fine Caron Holdsworth hat-trick, a Paul Harper brace and a single from Paul Wilkinson.

Jacob, Harrison and Leon James claimed singles in reply.

Barracudas had to dig deep to prevail 5-4 over Tornadoes.

Roy Hill scored a treble plus singles from Mike Roebuck and Tony Wigley, but Tornadoes moved into fifth place with a John Ockenden double and singles from Hans Ebert and Ian McKenna.

Air Benders regained top spot in Division Two after their emphatic 8-1 triumph over Quality Service, Joe Plant and John Ockenden were unbeaten, and Tom Ryan shot a brace, but Paul Senior replied with a single for Service.

The James Gang suffered a rare defeat, losing 5-4 to Spin Doctors.

Jacob and Harrison James both scored doubles but an excellent hat-trick from Paul Harper and singles from Tony Miller and Jon Bell secured victory and third place.

The Avengers were ecstatic after a 5-4 victory over Mad Batters, Delphine Kaye and Vicky Barton scored doubles and Tina Crockford a single.

Robert Deegan claimed a treble and Simon Bekker supplied one single in reply.

Paul Wilkinson and Roy Hill won the Wednesday night round/robin tourney.