Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One leaders Cobras too strong for Seasiders

Division One leaders Cobras were ruthless as they saw off Seasiders 8-1 in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Peter Clarkson, left, and Roy Hill won the Wednesday Night Round-Robin Singles Tournament. PHOTOS: TONY WIGLEY

Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson claimed hat-tricks and Paul Senior a brace, John Ockenden replied with a single for fifth-placed Seasiders, writes Tony Wigley.

The Crazy Gang defeated Barracudas 5-4 in a very tight match, Paul Wilkinson and Caron Holdsworth claimed two singles each and Julian James supplied one vital point.

Roy Hill and Mike Roebuck struck back with a brace each for fourth-placed Barracudas.

Gerard Ferre scored a hat-trick for Spin Doctors in Division Two.

James Builders prevailed 7-2 over the Vikings, with yet another hat-trick from Simon James, and strong support from Leon James and Harrison James adding two singles each.

Quality Service are five points clear in Division Two after a 7-2 victory over Mad Batters, Paul Senior scored a treble plus two singles apiece from Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor.

Robert Deegan replied with a brace for Mad Batters.

The James Gang remain third after their 5-4 triumph over Air Benders, Harrison James scored a hat-trick and Leon James shot a brace, Tom Ryan won two singles in reply.

Sandie Edwards shot a brace for Quality Service in Division Two.

The Spin Doctors, the division’s form team, rampaged to an 8-1 win over The Avengers thanks to maximums from Jon Bell and their Spanish superstar Gerard Ferre, plus two singles from Hans Ebert. Tina Crockford replied with one singles for Avengers.