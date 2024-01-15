Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One leaders Cobras too strong for Seasiders
Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson claimed hat-tricks and Paul Senior a brace, John Ockenden replied with a single for fifth-placed Seasiders, writes Tony Wigley.
The Crazy Gang defeated Barracudas 5-4 in a very tight match, Paul Wilkinson and Caron Holdsworth claimed two singles each and Julian James supplied one vital point.
Roy Hill and Mike Roebuck struck back with a brace each for fourth-placed Barracudas.
James Builders prevailed 7-2 over the Vikings, with yet another hat-trick from Simon James, and strong support from Leon James and Harrison James adding two singles each.
Quality Service are five points clear in Division Two after a 7-2 victory over Mad Batters, Paul Senior scored a treble plus two singles apiece from Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor.
Robert Deegan replied with a brace for Mad Batters.
The James Gang remain third after their 5-4 triumph over Air Benders, Harrison James scored a hat-trick and Leon James shot a brace, Tom Ryan won two singles in reply.
The Spin Doctors, the division’s form team, rampaged to an 8-1 win over The Avengers thanks to maximums from Jon Bell and their Spanish superstar Gerard Ferre, plus two singles from Hans Ebert. Tina Crockford replied with one singles for Avengers.
Peter Clarkson and Roy Hill won the Wednesday night round/robin singles tournament.