Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One leaders Cobras too strong for Seasiders

Division One leaders Cobras were ruthless as they saw off Seasiders 8-1 in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 15th Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Peter Clarkson, left, and Roy Hill won the Wednesday Night Round-Robin Singles Tournament. PHOTOS: TONY WIGLEYPeter Clarkson, left, and Roy Hill won the Wednesday Night Round-Robin Singles Tournament. PHOTOS: TONY WIGLEY
Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson claimed hat-tricks and Paul Senior a brace, John Ockenden replied with a single for fifth-placed Seasiders, writes Tony Wigley.

The Crazy Gang defeated Barracudas 5-4 in a very tight match, Paul Wilkinson and Caron Holdsworth claimed two singles each and Julian James supplied one vital point.

Roy Hill and Mike Roebuck struck back with a brace each for fourth-placed Barracudas.

Gerard Ferre scored a hat-trick for Spin Doctors in Division Two.Gerard Ferre scored a hat-trick for Spin Doctors in Division Two.
James Builders prevailed 7-2 over the Vikings, with yet another hat-trick from Simon James, and strong support from Leon James and Harrison James adding two singles each.

Quality Service are five points clear in Division Two after a 7-2 victory over Mad Batters, Paul Senior scored a treble plus two singles apiece from Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor.

Robert Deegan replied with a brace for Mad Batters.

The James Gang remain third after their 5-4 triumph over Air Benders, Harrison James scored a hat-trick and Leon James shot a brace, Tom Ryan won two singles in reply.

Sandie Edwards shot a brace for Quality Service in Division Two.Sandie Edwards shot a brace for Quality Service in Division Two.
The Spin Doctors, the division’s form team, rampaged to an 8-1 win over The Avengers thanks to maximums from Jon Bell and their Spanish superstar Gerard Ferre, plus two singles from Hans Ebert. Tina Crockford replied with one singles for Avengers.

Peter Clarkson and Roy Hill won the Wednesday night round/robin singles tournament.

