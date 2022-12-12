Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two leaders Quality Service sunk by Mad Batters
Division Two leaders Quality Service suffered their first Bridlington Table Tennis League defeat of the season, losing 5-4 to Mad Batters.
Paul Senior shot a brace and Kevin Raynor a single, but second-placed Batters edged home with two wins each for Alan Fumagalli and Robert Deegan and a key Phil Leach win, writes Tony Wigley.
The James Gang beat Air Benders 5-4, Harrison James scored a hat-trick and Leon James a double, but Air Benders had a Tom Ryan brace and one each for Sam Whitehead and Adam McGrath.
The James Gang then sunk Martin’s Knights 5-4, Leon James shot a treble plus one each from Carole and Harrison James. Paul Robinson and Martin Lyons had two wins each for Knights.
Air Benders leapt into fourth after an 8-1 defeat of The Avengers, Whitehead and Ryan struck trebles and McGrath a brace, Delphine Kaye replied.
Division One leaders Cobras increased their lead to seven points after a 6-3 win over The Crazy Gang, with hat-tricks from Chris Deegan and Ethan Marshall, Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson and Julian James struck a win each in reply.
Penholders destroyed Barracudas 7-2, thanks to a Marshall hat-trick and two each from Rory Bagnall and Fumagalli, Evan James and Tony Wigley replied with a win each.
Jacob James hit a fine hat-trick, Evan James a brace and Leon James one win as James Builders beat Scorpions 6-3, Fumagalli hit a brace and Robert Deegan a win for Scorpions.