Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two leaders Quality Service sunk by Mad Batters

Ethan Marshall scored a hat-trick for Penholders in the first division of the Bridlington Table Tennis League PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Paul Senior shot a brace and Kevin Raynor a single, but second-placed Batters edged home with two wins each for Alan Fumagalli and Robert Deegan and a key Phil Leach win, writes Tony Wigley.

The James Gang beat Air Benders 5-4, Harrison James scored a hat-trick and Leon James a double, but Air Benders had a Tom Ryan brace and one each for Sam Whitehead and Adam McGrath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The James Gang then sunk Martin’s Knights 5-4, Leon James shot a treble plus one each from Carole and Harrison James. Paul Robinson and Martin Lyons had two wins each for Knights.

Martin Lyons scooped two wins for Martin's Knights

Air Benders leapt into fourth after an 8-1 defeat of The Avengers, Whitehead and Ryan struck trebles and McGrath a brace, Delphine Kaye replied.

Division One leaders Cobras increased their lead to seven points after a 6-3 win over The Crazy Gang, with hat-tricks from Chris Deegan and Ethan Marshall, Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson and Julian James struck a win each in reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penholders destroyed Barracudas 7-2, thanks to a Marshall hat-trick and two each from Rory Bagnall and Fumagalli, Evan James and Tony Wigley replied with a win each.

Jacob James hit a fine hat-trick, Evan James a brace and Leon James one win as James Builders beat Scorpions 6-3, Fumagalli hit a brace and Robert Deegan a win for Scorpions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Ryan struck a hat-trick for Air Benders in Division Two

Delphine Kaye claimed one win for The Avengers in Division Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob James hit a hat-trick for James Builders

Leon James snapped up three wins for The James Gang in Division Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad