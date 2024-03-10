Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two title set to go down to the wire
Air Benders beat Quality Service 7-2 thanks to a John Ockenden hat-trick and doubles from Tom Ryan and Joe Plant, writes Tony Wigley.
Sandie Edwards and Paul Senior replied for Service.
Spin Doctors defeated The James Gang 5-4, Gerard Ferre claimed a treble, Patrick Tallant and Krisztian Sallai added one win each, but Harrison and Leon James replied with two wins each.
The Avengers overcame Mad Batters 7-2 with a Pier Canta hat-trick and doubles from Tina Crockford and Vicky Barton.
Robert Deegan and Hans Ebert claimed one win each for Batters.
James Builders prevailed 5-4 over Division One leaders Cobras, as Simon James preserved his 100% record with another treble, plus a win each from Jacob and Leon James.
Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson both struck doubles for Cobras.
The Crazy Gang overwhelmed Seasiders 9-0, Caron Holdsworth,
Paul Wilkinson and Julian James each returned maximum points, and they now trail Cobras by just five points.
Barracudas scraped home 5-4 against The Vikings, Roy Hill scored a hat-trick plus a win each from Mike Roebuck and Tony Wigley.
Robert Deegan shot a brace and a win each from Tom Ryan and Patrick Tallant ensured a tight finish.
Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson won the Wednesday Night Round/robin tournament.