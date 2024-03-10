Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two title set to go down to the wire

John Ockenden scored a hat-trick for Air Benders in their 7-2 Division Two win. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Air Benders beat Quality Service 7-2 thanks to a John Ockenden hat-trick and doubles from Tom Ryan and Joe Plant, writes Tony Wigley.

Sandie Edwards and Paul Senior replied for Service.

Spin Doctors defeated The James Gang 5-4, Gerard Ferre claimed a treble, Patrick Tallant and Krisztian Sallai added one win each, but Harrison and Leon James replied with two wins each.

Pier Canta claimed maximum points for The Avengers.

The Avengers overcame Mad Batters 7-2 with a Pier Canta hat-trick and doubles from Tina Crockford and Vicky Barton.

Robert Deegan and Hans Ebert claimed one win each for Batters.

James Builders prevailed 5-4 over Division One leaders Cobras, as Simon James preserved his 100% record with another treble, plus a win each from Jacob and Leon James.

Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson both struck doubles for Cobras.

The Crazy Gang overwhelmed Seasiders 9-0, Caron Holdsworth,

Paul Wilkinson and Julian James each returned maximum points, and they now trail Cobras by just five points.

Barracudas scraped home 5-4 against The Vikings, Roy Hill scored a hat-trick plus a win each from Mike Roebuck and Tony Wigley.

Robert Deegan shot a brace and a win each from Tom Ryan and Patrick Tallant ensured a tight finish.