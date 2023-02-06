News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Table Tennis League leaders Cobras beat The Crazy Gang

Cobras defeated The Crazy Gang 6-3 in their top of Division One clash, in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

By Andy Bloomfield
Pier Canta, left, and Chris Deegan, winners of the Bridlington Table Tennis League Wednesday Night Round-Robin Singles Tournament.
Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson claimed maximum points for the leaders but a win each from Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson and Julian James ensured a close finish, writes Tony Wigley.

James Builders stay third as they overcame Scorpions 7-2, Simon James was unbeaten again plus two wins each from Leon and Jacob James.

Ethan Marshall claimed two wins for the Scorpions.

Leon James snapped up two wins for The James Gang in Division Two.
Barracudas remain fourth after a 6-3 triumph over Penholders, Deegan and Clarkson combined to score maximum points but Rory Bagnall, Alan Fumagalli and Ethan Marshall replied with a win each for fifth-placed Penholders.

Division Two leaders Quality Service slumped to their fourth loss of the season when Mad Batters routed them 6-3.

Robert Deegan led the way with a fine hat-trick, and good support from Alan Fumagalli’s brace and a singles win from Phil Leach.

Martin’s Knights held third position as they beat The James Gang 6-3 with an excellent treble from Jon Bell, a Patrick Tallant double and a Paul Robinson singles win.

Leon James struck twice and Harrison James added a win in reply.

The Avengers beat Air Benders 6-3, Alan Fumagalli claimed a brace, Delphine Kaye added a singles win and Pier Canta scored a superb treble.

Robert Deegan replied with a double and John Ockenden claimed a singles win on his debut for Air Benders.