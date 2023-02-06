Bridlington Table Tennis League leaders Cobras beat The Crazy Gang
Cobras defeated The Crazy Gang 6-3 in their top of Division One clash, in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.
Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson claimed maximum points for the leaders but a win each from Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson and Julian James ensured a close finish, writes Tony Wigley.
James Builders stay third as they overcame Scorpions 7-2, Simon James was unbeaten again plus two wins each from Leon and Jacob James.
Ethan Marshall claimed two wins for the Scorpions.
Barracudas remain fourth after a 6-3 triumph over Penholders, Deegan and Clarkson combined to score maximum points but Rory Bagnall, Alan Fumagalli and Ethan Marshall replied with a win each for fifth-placed Penholders.
Division Two leaders Quality Service slumped to their fourth loss of the season when Mad Batters routed them 6-3.
Robert Deegan led the way with a fine hat-trick, and good support from Alan Fumagalli’s brace and a singles win from Phil Leach.
Martin’s Knights held third position as they beat The James Gang 6-3 with an excellent treble from Jon Bell, a Patrick Tallant double and a Paul Robinson singles win.
Leon James struck twice and Harrison James added a win in reply.
The Avengers beat Air Benders 6-3, Alan Fumagalli claimed a brace, Delphine Kaye added a singles win and Pier Canta scored a superb treble.
Robert Deegan replied with a double and John Ockenden claimed a singles win on his debut for Air Benders.