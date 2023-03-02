Bridlington’s Geoff Oldham claims victory in final East Coast District winter merit at Borough BC
Fifty-one crown green bowlers turned out at Borough Bowling Club’s Manor Road green for the final East Coast District winter singles merit of the season.
Dukes Park’s Andy Deighton beat team-mate Kevin Gates 21-17 to claim the first final berth whilst Bridlington’s Geoff Oldham beat Castleford’s Stuart Thompson 21-19 to take the other final place, writes Steve Adamson.
Deighton came out fastest in the final to race into a 12-6 lead then edge further ahead 17-14.
However Oldham was not giving in and turned things round to win 21-18.
Tea and biscuit competition winners were Steve Dover and Billy Holdsworth, beating Keith Humphries and Callum Malone 21-14 in the final.