Bridlington’s Phill Taylor beats the big freeze to earn Sewerby Parkrun triumph

Phill Taylor won the Sewerby Parkrun

The club’s Christmas Handicap, the second race in the Winter League series, a 10k race around Kilham on Sunday morning was postponed.

The juniors event was also put off until a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sewerby Parkrun did go ahead on Saturday morning, but numbers were down on usual, and times were all slower as runners did well just to get round the 5km course without falling.

Phill Taylor won, two seconds ahead of Matthew Hunton, in a close finish. Alan Feldberg and Ashley Porter were in the top 10.

Sewerby Parkrun: 1 Phill Taylor 19:46, 4 Alan Feldberg 21:39, 6 Ashley Porter 22:16, 12 Adam Dyas 23:40, 13 Justin Choat 23:44, 14 Martin Hutchinson 24:21, 15 Ted Imeson (jnr) 24:28, 24 Chris Price 25:30, 26 T J Choat (jnr) 26:14, 29 Jason Pointez 26:58, 35 Simon Porter 27:30, 37 Graham Lonsdale 27:44, 40 Greg Miller 27:51, 41 Keren Miller 27:54, 43 Gerrard Ferre 27:59, 46 Trish Watson 29:03, 47 Kirsten Porter 30:06, 49 Stuart Gent 30:57, 56 Dominique Webster 32:33. 73 Kevin Sissons 36:53, 79 Janet Downes 39:04, 86 James Briggs 41:27, 87 L M E Choat (jnr) 41:36, 88 Emma Choat 41:38, 89 Amanda Porter 41:42, 94 Cat Moverley 1:02:22 (Tail Walker).

Beverley Westwood Parkrun: 23 Steve Wilson 23:06, 27 Paul Good 23:19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dalby Forest Parkrun: 13 Stephen Eblet 27:32.

Lincoln Parkrun: 47 Amy Fowler 25:46.

Advertisement Hide Ad