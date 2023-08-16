Bridlington’s rising squash star Hattie Langley aims to sparkle after USA training

Young Bridlington squash star Hattie Langley.

Proud dad Mark Langley said: “In total Hattie was away for three weeks training at Kinetic Squash in Florida and Nicol Squash in New York, as well as visiting the US Squash Center and Drexel University in Philadelphia.

"She's had a great time and it's been of huge benefit.

"The facilities are amazing and the quality of coaching is of an exceptionally high standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She's been invited back to both Kinetic Squash and Nicol Squash next year, which is absolutely fantastic for her.

"We now also have a greater understanding of the US College/University system and are looking into the possibility of her applying for a squash scholarship in a couple of years time.

"Training has already started again in preparation for the new season which starts in September.

"The plan is that she'll be playing in the big three tournaments of the British Junior Championships, the British Junior Open and the English Junior Championships, along with other England Squash tournaments and competitions.

"She's currently ranked second in Yorkshire and 23rd in England for the Under-15 girls age category.