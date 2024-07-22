​Bridlington’s Roan Stanley wins third pro fight in Leeds, James Precious aiming to turn professional soon

Roan Stanley wins in Leeds. Photo by Raw-hitz

​Bridlington boxer Roan Stanley is delighted to have won his third professional bout on manager Steve Wood’s VIP show in Leeds as local amateur James Precious looks to join the paid ranks.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super middleweight fighter Stanley, 27, who now trains out of Vulcan in Hull, beat Manchester’s experienced boxer Josh Cook, writes James Bovington.

"I didn’t lose a point,” said Stanley, “and now I’m looking forward to being even busier and hopefully going to longer six round bouts against more challenging opponents where I’ll need to pick my shots more precisely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had my first two professional bouts last year just four months apart, so I’d not been on a show for over seven months.

James Precious is looking to turn pro soon. Photo by Danny Barnes

"Boxing Josh was a good test and while I’ll always do what my team instruct, I’m keen to be out more gaining more experience.

"I’m confident that I can progress and hopefully get some stoppages.

"Eventually of course I’d like what all boxers crave, the ultimate test of skill and courage in a twelve-round battle for a major title.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanley is proud that his success is encouraging others as he takes a leading role in promoting local boxing. Hence Bridlington Boxing Club’s James Precious hopes to have signed a professional contract by year end.

Roan Stanley celebrates winning his third pro fight in Leeds. Photo by Raw-hitz

Precious said: “I’ve had a decent time in the amateurs, and I turn 23 soon, so this is the time. I’m proud to have won several titles including the Yorkshire and then the Northern Area elite belts at light heavyweight.

"It’s encouraging to see my friend and role model Roan developing his professional career, I want to follow in his footsteps. I know what it’ll take to win titles for Bridlington. I’m confident I’ll get the support needed to make a success of it.”

Individuals or local companies interested in sponsoring Stanley should contact him for an informal chat on 07776 136293 or [email protected]. Precious can be contacted at [email protected]